Joel Mekler

Do you know if you are in the right health care plan to meet your needs and budget? Are you struggling to pay your prescription drug costs?
Contrary to popular belief, Medicare isn’t free. Monthly premiums, copays and yearly deductibles add up quickly – not to mention out-of-pocket costs on prescription drugs.
Navigating Medicare’s complex system by yourself can be overwhelming. Many beneficiaries feel it’s easier to stick with your current plan and hope for the best. But staying put can mean losing out on huge savings – potentially thousands of dollars a year.
If you want to explore your Medicare options but don’t know where to start, A program you may never have heard of could help — and it’s free. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, is a national network of trained volunteers who provide one-on-one assistance, counseling, and education to Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers.
SHIP was created more than 30 years ago under the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990. Each state uses federal grant money to administer its SHIP. The Administration for Community Living manages SHIP programs in every state, plus Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The program goes by many different names, depending on location. In Pennsylvania, the SHIP name is Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight program or PA-MEDI for short.
How do you qualify to use SHIP services? You’re eligible for SHIP if you’re eligible for Medicare. You can also contact SHIP counselors if you are eligible for Medicare soon. Family members and caregivers for people with Medicare can also access SHIP. SHIP counselors are certified to provide free, in-depth, and personalized health insurance counseling to Medicare beneficiaries. And because counselors don’t work for an insurance company, their advice is unbiased. A SHIP volunteer will never try to sell you anything. There are no income or wealth restrictions either. Anyone can use the program free of charge.
How can SHIP help me make Medicare choices? Your health needs are different from your neighbor’s. It could be that you’re taking certain prescription drugs. Or your care is becoming unaffordable. You can get individualized advice by talking with a trained volunteer SHIP counselor.
SHIP counselors can assist with numerous Medicare-related needs, including:
•Reviewing your health insurance coverage and prescription drug plan options.
•Assistance programs for people with low incomes.
•Open enrollment questions.
•Billing problems.
•Navigating late enrollment penalties.
•Filing an appeal or complaint.
•Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap), long-term care insurance, and managed care options.
•Counselors also help adults under 65 who qualify for Medicare due to a disability and dual-eligible beneficiaries enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid.
Reviewing your Medicare coverage can save you thousands. Beneficiaries get an annual opportunity to review and change their Medicare coverage during the upcoming Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. It’s a great time to compare plans and ensure you’re not overpaying for health care. Yet seven in 10 Medicare beneficiaries didn’t compare plans during the open enrollment period, according to a recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The rate is even higher for those 85 and older and those with low incomes. If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that not shopping around at least once a year can mean overspending on Medicare.
What else does SHIP do? A SHIP counselor can assist you in many ways, including helping you compare drug plans, screening you for money-saving benefits, or answering enrollment questions. They can offer guidance on navigating unique situations, like how Medicare interacts with Medicaid or what happens to your TRICARE coverage when you turn 65. SHIPs generally provide a mix of in-person and over-the-phone assistance. Many SHIPs also give webinars and education fairs.
If you want to use the Medicare Plan Finder on your own, volunteers are happy to answer any questions you have along the way. (And they can also train you to use the Plan Finder tool. SHIPs rely heavily on the Medicare Plan Finder tool and other information on Medicare’s website to sort through available options for beneficiaries.
Get extra help paying for Medicare with savings programs. SHIP counselors can also help lower-income beneficiaries navigate Medicare Savings Programs, which can cover Part B premiums, deductibles, and copayments. There’s also the Extra Help program, which helps substantially lower prescription drug costs. In 2022, Extra Help enrollees will spend no more than $3.95 for each generic prescription and $9.85 for each brand-name-covered drug.
These savings programs are available to beneficiaries who may not qualify for full Medicaid benefits but still meet certain income limits and struggle to cover health care costs. The states administer Medicare Savings Programs so that SHIP counselors can give you the specific eligibility and enrollment requirements in your area. They can even help you with the application process. These tiny tweaks to your Medicare insurance can add up to hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars in out-of-pocket savings each year.
Bottom Line: The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides individualized Medicare counseling for free. Medicare is complex, and every person’s needs are different. Medicare beneficiaries shouldn’t go it alone. The Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight Program are there to help you stay afloat. Call (800) 783-7067
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.