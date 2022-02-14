Joel Mekler

I’m certainly not an expert on Social Security. I will leave that up to Tom Margenau, who regularly writes a weekly column on Social Security for this newspaper.
But understanding some basics about how Social Security works is really important for Medicare beneficiaries.
Social Security benefits depend on many things, including how much you paid in over the years and what age you are when you apply to start your retirement benefits. Many people also get the enrollment dates and rules confused with Medicare which can further complicate your understanding of what you are eligible for. So, in my opinion, here’s what you need to know:
Point No. 1: Your Social Security and Medicare eligibility dates may differ.
Workers who have earned the necessary work credits can apply for Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62. Your Medicare eligibility date, however, is later. You are eligible to sign up for both Medicare Part A and Part B at age 65, regardless of whether you have signed up for retirement income benefits yet.
When you enroll in Social Security does, however, affect whether your Medicare enrollment is automatic or requires you to take action. If you sign up for Social Security before age 65, Social Security will automatically enroll you into Medicare when you turn 65. Your Medicare card will be sent to you by mail approximately two months before your 65th birthday. If you wish to delay enrollment into Social Security because you are still working, you need to actively enroll in Medicare when you retire.
Point No. 2: You can enroll inboth Social Security and Medicare on the same website
The Social Security Administration (SSA) determines eligibility for Medicare and you can sign up for both Medicare and Social Security benefits online at . If you are taking Social Security earlier than you become eligible for Medicare, you can use the same website to sign up for income benefits now. After you turn 65, use the same website to enroll in Medicare. The reverse is also true. If you are delaying enrollment into Social Security for a bigger check down the road, you can still use the SSA website to sign up for just Medicare at 65.
Point No. 3: You need 40 credits to qualify for Social Security and pemium-free Part A
To qualify for a Social Security Retirement benefit, you must have earned 40 credits (or quarters), which is equivalent to 10 years of earnings or work. Likewise, to qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A (hospital) at age 65 you need to have the same 40 quarters of work. This needs to be employment during which FICA taxes were deducted from your paycheck to go toward your future Social Security retirement benefits and Medicare hospital benefits.
People with fewer quarters may still be able to qualify for Social Security disability benefits in the event of a disability. Also, if you are married and you have the work history, but your spouse does not, your spouse can still qualify for these same two benefits under your work history. While this is the minimum you need to qualify, these days many retirees work 40 years or more.
That’s OK because your benefit will be based on the highest 35 years of earnings over your work history.
Point No. 4: Enrolling in Social Security early will reduce your monthly income benefit.
Though you are eligible to draw your Social Security benefits as early as age 62, your monthly income benefit level will be reduced. The amount of your benefit is based on your Full Retirement Age (FRA). Waiting to apply for benefits at your Full Retirement Age means you will get 100 percent of the benefits that you qualify for. Taking Social Security at age 62 reduces your monthly benefit by almost 25 percent. The reduction is permanent, so think carefully before claiming your benefits.
People born between 1943 and 1953 do not reach their FRA until they turn 66. Someone born in 1954 will reach their FRA at age 66 and 2 months. Likewise, someone born in 1955 would reach their FRA at 66 and 4 months, and so on. People born in 1960 or later will reach their FRA at age 67. The main thing to keep in mind is that for every month that you take benefits before your FRA, you are sacrificing a small percentage of your benefits. This can add up to tens of thousands of dollars over time, so be sure to consult a financial planner before applying.
Point No. 5: Delaying enrollment into Social Security will increase your monthly income benefit.
Just as filing early will reduce your benefit, waiting longer will increase them. A person whose FRA is 66 will see their Social Security check increase by 8 percent for each year they delay their benefits. This reaches a maximum of 32 percent at age 70. Waiting past age 70 will not gain you any additional benefits, so be sure to file no later than age 70.
The monthly Medicare Part B premium in 2022 is $170.10. Some high-income earners will pay more. Your monthly premium gets deducted from your income benefits, so delaying your Social Security benefits enrollment by a year or two can significantly help to cover this cost. Delaying your enrollment into Social Security can also have an impact on your surviving spouse in the event of your death. If other eligibility requirements are met, your widow(er) can collect 100 percent of the benefit you were receiving or eligible to receive when he or she reaches their FRA.
Point No. 6: Your work history can benefit your spouse.
Even if your spouse has never worked, he/she can still qualify for Social Security benefits based on your work history. Your spouse will qualify for 50 percent of your benefit at his or her FRA. If both spouses have worked the necessary 40 quarters, then the spousal benefits will be based on the higher-earning spouse so that you can maximize your total benefits. Keep in mind though, that spousal benefits are based on your FRA. If your spouse decides to take his or her benefit early, that 50 percent will be reduced. Ex-spouses qualify for benefits too, under certain conditions, as long as the marriage lasted for at least 10 years.
Point No. 7: Check your earnings history and estimated benefits at mysocialsecurity.gov.
It’s important to check your Social Security Statement for accuracy every so often. Fortunately, that’s easier than ever to do by setting your online account at mysocialsecurity.gov. There you will find a record of all the years of your earnings. Be sure to check for any “Zero” years that may be inaccurate. Sometimes earnings information fails to post to the right place, which can result in showing that you earned nothing in a year when you actually had earnings. You can easily correct these by showing your W-2 or paystubs to Social Security. However, if you don’t know there is a “Zero” year because you never checked your statement, then you may no longer have those W-2 records for that particular year.
Point No. 8: Best way to get help from Social Security.
During the pandemic, the SSA encourages people to go to www.mysocialsecurity.gov. Currently, in-person services are by appointment only. People can also reach the SSA by calling (800) 772-1213 or contacting their local Social Security office directly.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
