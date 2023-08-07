Joel Mekler

HISTORY OF MEDICARE ADVANTAGE
•Private plans have been an option in Medicare since the 1970s, but enrollment in these plans remained low through the 1990s. The law that created the current system allowing private healthcare providers to offer a one-stop-shop alternative to Original Medicare was signed by President Clinton in 1997. When Congress created MA, it was initially called Medicare+Choice. In 2003, most Medicare+Choice plans were rebranded as Medicare Advantage (MA) or Part C.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE BASICS
•MA is a federally-approved plan from a private insurance company that provides some extra benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t cover – like vision, hearing, and dental services.
•Original Medicare includes Parts A and B, though Part B is optional. Most MA plans bundle Parts A, B, and D prescription drug benefits.
•You’re still in the Medicare program when enrolled in a MA plan.
•The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) oversees all MA plans.
•You still have Medicare rights and protections.
•To qualify, you must be enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B and live in the plan’s service area.
•MA members are typically confined to a select network of providers.
•Providers can join or leave a plan’s provider network anytime during the year. Your plan can also change the providers in the network anytime during the year.
•Your out-of-pocket costs may be lower in a Medicare Advantage Plan.
•Like other Medicare beneficiaries, MA enrollees must pay their Part B premium ($164.90 in 2023, with higher amounts for high-income people).
•With an MA plan, you can’t buy and don’t need Medigap.
•You can join a Medicare Advantage Plan even if you have a pre-existing condition.
•You can only join a plan at certain times during the year. In most cases, you’re enrolled in a plan for a year.
•You can check with the plan before you get a service to find out if it’s covered and your costs.
•MA plans must cover all services covered by Original Medicare under Part A and Part B.
•MA plans can’t charge more than Original Medicare for certain services like chemotherapy, dialysis, and skilled nursing facility care.
•MA plans have a yearly limit on out-of-pocket medical service costs. Once you reach this limit, you’ll pay nothing for covered services. Each plan can have a different limit, which can change each year.
•If the plan decides to stop participating in Medicare, you’ll have to join another Medicare private plan or return to Original Medicare.
•You can only be in one MA plan at a time.
•MA operates under a capitated fee where MA insurers are paid a set amount per beneficiary and then pay for their health expenses. Traditional Medicare is fee-for-service, where providers are paid per service delivered.
•As of January 2023, 48 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, translating to 30.7 million people. Enrollment has doubled over the last decade.
TERMINOLOGY: Words associated with Medicare Advantage
•Health Maintenance Organization (HMO): A managed care network commonly found in MA plans. Most HMO plans will require you to designate a primary care provider who refers you to specialists. HMOs account for 58 percent of MA offerings in 2023.
•Preferred Provider Organization (PPO): Another type of managed care network commonly operated by MA plans. PPO plans have flexible networks, meaning you can see out-of-network providers at an additional cost. PPOs must have not one but two sets of annual limits – one for in-network and the second for out-of-network care. Approximately 40 percent of MA enrollees are enrolled in PPOs.
•Special Needs Plans (SNP): A type of MA plan designed to assist beneficiaries with a qualifying chronic illness or who have both Medicare and Medicaid. In 2023, 1,284 SNPs will be offered nationwide, an 11 percent increase between 2022 and 2023.
•Annual Notice of Change (ANOC): The ANOC letter is a notice that MA and Part D plans must send their members each September that outlines the changes to their plans for the coming year.
•Evidence of Coverage (EOC): A list of costs and covered services under your MA or Part D plan. Your insurance company must send you the EOC whenever you enroll in or renew your coverage.
•Prior Authorization (PA): Permission from the insurer for coverage, often for specialists or out-of-network care. Part D plans usually require PA for specialty drugs, but the process is plan specific.
•Managed Care: Medicare managed care is an alternative to Original Medicare. Otherwise known as MA plans, most are either HMOs or PPOs.
•Star ratings: An annual performance rating from Medicare ranging from 1 to 5 stars, with five being the highest. Plans with four or more stars receive monetary bonuses that must be used to improve benefits. Both UPMC and Highmark plans have been rated five stars in 2023.
•Dual Eligible: When a Medicare beneficiary qualifies for both Medicare and Medicaid, they are considered “dual eligible.”
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE OF TODAY
•A record 3,998 MA plans will be available nationwide in 2023, up 6 percent from the previous year.
•In 2023, under the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, Part D enrollees will pay, at most, $35 per month for covered insulin products in all Part D plans.
•For 2023, the average Medicare beneficiary can choose from 43 Medicare Advantage plans, more than double the average number available in 2018 and up from 38 in 2022.
•In 2023, 57 MA and Part D plans earned a five-star designation, a decline from 2022, when 74 plans earned the designation.
•The average star rating across all plans for 2023 is 4.15, down from 4.37 in 2022.
•The top five reasons enrollees chose MA plans over Original Medicare in 2022:More benefits: 24 percentOut-of-pocket limit: 20 percentRecommended by trusted people: 15 percentOffered by a former employer: 11 percentMaintain the same insurer: 9 percent
•The largest MA insurers in 2022:United Healthcare: 7 millionHumana 5.1 millionBCBS plans: 4.1 millionCVS Health/Aetna: 3.3 millionKaiser Permanente: 1.8 millionCentene: 11.5 million
•The average monthly MA premium is approximately $18 for 2023, down from $19.52 in 2022. Many plans have $0 premiums.
•MA members spent $1,965 less on average on out-of-pocket costs and premiums annually compared to Original Medicare beneficiaries in 2019, an April 19 study from the Better Medicare Alliance found.
•In 2023, 1,111 MA plans will offer extra benefits beyond vision, dental, and hearing, up from 351 in 2020. Ninety-seven percent or more of individual plans offer these benefits though the scope of coverage for these services varies.
•MA plans were the most likely health plans to use alternative payment models in 2022, with 57 percent using some alternative payment. Of those, 35 percent used a risk-based model.
•Texas saw the most growth in MA offerings from 2022 to 2023, with 43 more plans. That was followed by Florida (26) and Pennsylvania (21).
•Provider participation in networks can vary greatly. A 2017 analysis found that, on average, MA networks included fewer than half (46 percent) of all Medicare physicians in a given county.
•Nearly all MA plans (99 percent) require prior approval or authorization to cover some treatments or services.
•The government pays MA plans a set rate per person per year (around $12,000), not including Part D-related expenses under a “risk-based” contract.
•Switching between MA and Original Medicare remains uncommon. A 2016 analysis found that from 2007 to 2014, only 9 percent and 11 percent of MA enrollees voluntarily switched plans each year. Only 2 percent of MA plan enrollees each year switched to Original Medicare.
•94 percent of MA beneficiaries report being satisfied with their coverage.
•Most evidence shows that the quality of care delivered through MA plans and Original Medicare is equivalent overall. MA plans, on average, are associated with better quality care on specific metrics, particularly preventive care, and unnecessary hospital admissions.
•The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rates plans based on more than 40 quality measures. In 2021, 80 percent of enrollees were in plans with an overall quality of four or more stars out of five stars.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE OF TOMORROW
Twenty-six years ago, Medicare Advantage, as we know it today, was created. Initially, privately run health insurance plans were a tough sell to Medicare beneficiaries. Seniors disliked the restrictions imposed. Today, managed care is where it’s at. MA will make up half of all Medicare enrollment in 2023. Under current growth, the program will hit 69 percent by 2030. Enrollment in MA plans has doubled over the past decade. Tricia Neuman of the Kaiser Family Foundation recently said, “Assuming that Medicare Advantage enrollment will continue to climb, the Medicare of tomorrow could look much different than it does today – more like a marketplace of private plans, with a backup public plan, and less like a national social insurance program.”
The sheer number of plans presents opportunities (to shop for better coverage) and challenges (deciphering potentially significant differences across plans), although a minority of MA enrollees compare plans during the open enrollment period. Insurers are drawn to the MA market because it is profitable relative to other health insurance markets, and this comes at a cost to Medicare, in that Medicare currently pays MA 104 percent of Original Medicare costs, on average.
As the market grows and enrollment continues to climb, assessing how well MA serves beneficiaries regarding costs, quality, benefits, and patient outcomes will be increasingly important.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.