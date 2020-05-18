The Medicare Q&A offers answers to common questions about Medicare coverage, both of coronavirus related services, and other nonpandemic procedures and services.
I wish to give a special shoutout to the National Council on Aging, the Senior Medicare Patrol and the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) Technical Assistance Resource Center for developing this tip sheet.
•I missed my opportunity to enroll in Medicare because my local Social Security office was closed and I couldn’t get through to their hotline. Can I get an extension to enroll in Medicare Parts A or B?
CMS recently announced it is providing “equitable relief” for individuals who couldn’t enroll in Medicare because of the pandemic. More specifically, individuals who could have enrolled between March 17 and June 17 through their initial enrollment period (IEP), the general enrollment period (GEP), or a special enrollment period (SEP), now have until June 17, 2020 to enroll in Parts A and B without penalty. Certain people may be eligible for coverage immediately, while others may have to wait until July or later for their coverage to become effective. If you believe you are eligible for equitable relief, contact the Social Security Administration or go online at: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/
•I missed the opportunity to change my Advantage plan during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (January 1 – March 31). Can I still apply for equitable relief?
Yes. CMS is offering a special enrollment period (SEP) for individuals who were unable to enroll in, disenroll from or switch Medicare health or prescription drug plans during this enrollment period. The SEP is retroactively available when the public emergency was declared and runs until July 13, 2020. Enrollments are effective the first of the month after the plan receives your enrollment request. You can contact 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with any questions. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048. You can submit your enrollment request through 1-800-MEDICARE, your agent/broker, or by contacting the health or drug plan directly.
•I am scheduled for an upcoming surgery that is non-COVID-related. What should I do?
As more health care providers are increasingly being asked to assist with the COVID-19 response, it is critical that they consider whether elective or nonurgent surgeries and procedures can be delayed so they can use limited personal protective equipment, beds, and ventilators to care for COVID-19 patients. These recommendations from CMS outline factors that should be considered for postponing elective surgeries and nonessential medical, surgical and dental procedures: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/31820-cms-adult-electivesurgery-and-procedures-recommendations.pdf
•I want to see my doctor but I don’t want to run the risk of getting the virus. What should I do?
You may be able to communicate with your doctor or provider without necessarily going to his/her office for a full visit. Medicare now pays for “virtual check-ins.” These are brief, virtual services (5 to 10 minutes) when you can talk to your provider. The communication should not be related to a medical visit that you had within the previous seven days and is not expected to lead to a medical visit within the next 24 hours (or soonest appointment available).
•What is the advice around receiving Medicare home health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Home health agencies can continue to provide services to beneficiaries. This will allow patients to be cared for in the best environment for them while supporting infection control and reducing impact on acute care and long-term care (LTC) facilities. Home health agencies can also utilize telehealth to perform initial assessments and determine patients’ homebound status remotely or by record review. If necessary, the home health nurse, during an otherwise covered visit, could also obtain a sample to send to the laboratory for COVID-19 diagnostic testing.
•Do you know if CMS is waiving any of the hospice respite rules where some long-term care facilities are limiting admissions?
As long as the facility has capacity, they would still be accepting patients, including hospice respite patients.
•Do you know if they are allowing hospices to provide additional respite in homes rather than placement in long-term care facilities?
At this time, the Trump administration has not expanded its respite care options for hospice.
•Does Original Medicare cover telehealth services to treat or diagnose COVID-19?
•At this time, you can receive a specific set of services through telehealth, including evaluation and management visits (common office visits), mental health counseling, and preventive health screenings. However, if you are at risk for COVID-19, your provider can arrange testing for you.
•Who should I contact if I have further Medicare-related questions about COVID-19?
Call 1-800-MEDICARE or go online for the latest updates at: www.medicare.gov/medicare-coronavirus You may also contact your local APPRISE program. APPRISE provides local, in-depth, and objective insurance counseling and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers.
•How can I stay up to date with the pandemic?
Coronavirus.gov is the source for the latest information about COVID-19 prevention, symptoms, and answers to common questions.
ACL.gov/COVID-19 is the source for what older adults and people with disabilities need to know about COVID-19.
CDC.gov/coronavirus has the latest public health and safety information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the overarching medical and health provider community on COVID-19.
USA.gov has the latest information about what the U.S. government is doing in response to COVID-19.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
