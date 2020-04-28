JOEL MEKLER: Medicare expanding telehealth access during COVID-19

Telehealth or telemedicine will become a new reality for all of us in the COVID-19 era.
Most physician offices are cancelling in-person routine visits to help control the spread of the virus and ensure the most critically ill receive frontline care. Recently enacted legislation has allowed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to temporarily waive certain restrictions on telehealth during the national health emergency.
Here are some FAQs on Original Medicare coverage for telehealth benefits.
Q. How can Medicare beneficiaries utilize telehealth during the coronavirus crisis?
A. Before the national emergency there were limitations on where Medicare patients could receive telehealth services. For the most part, beneficiaries had to be located in a rural area and in a medical facility. Effective March 6, 2020, telehealth services can now be provided in all settings, including at a patient’s home.
Q: What services can be provided by telehealth under the new emergency declaration?
A: Original Medicare now pays for over 80 types of telehealth services. In addition to primary care and other office visits, coverage includes:
•Emergency room visits- Patients can have non-COVID-19 illnesses managed remotely to avoid exposure to coronavirus
•Observation and inpatient care: Doctors can visit remotely with hospitalized patients if they are potentially infectious.
•Physical and occupational therapy: Your therapist can work with you via videoconference.
•Licensed clinical social worker and clinical psychologist services: You can continue mental health or addiction counseling from home.
Q: Are telehealth services limited to only patients with COVID-19?
A: No. The statutory provision broadens telehealth flexibility without regard to the diagnosis of the patient. This is a critical point given the importance of social distancing and other strategies recommended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission since it will prevent vulnerable beneficiaries from unnecessarily entering a health care facility when their needs can be met remotely.
Q: What providers can furnish these telehealth services under the new law?
A: Qualified providers include physicians and certain non-physician practitioners such as nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse midwives. Other practitioners, such as certified nurse anesthetists, licensed clinical social workers, clinical psychologists, registered dietitians or nutrition professionals may also furnish services within their scope of practice and consistent with Medicare benefit rules that apply to all services. This has not changed.
Q: Are only established patients eligible for telehealth?
A: No. Original Medicare will cover office visits via telehealth for both new and established patients during the public health emergency. CMS will not conduct audits to ensure that such a prior relationship existed for claims submitted during the pandemic.
Q: Is any specialized equipment needed to furnish Medicare telehealth services under the new law?
A: CMS allows for use of telecommunications technology that have audio and video capabilities that are used for two-way, real-time interactive communication. For example, to the extent that many mobile computing devices have audio and video capabilities that may be used for two-way, real-time interactive communication, this will qualify as acceptable technology.
Q: Are there beneficiary out of pocket costs for telehealth services?
A: The use of telehealth does not change the out of pocket costs for beneficiaries with Original Medicare. Beneficiaries are generally liable for their deductible and coinsurance; however, CMS is providing flexibility for healthcare providers to reduce or waive cost-sharing for telehealth visits. Medicare pays the same amount for telehealth services as it would if the service were furnished in-person.
Q: If I have a Medicare Advantage plan, how much will I pay?
A: Medicare Advantage plans must cover everything that Original Medicare does, but they can do so with different costs and restrictions. In some instances, Advantage plans may cover additional telehealth services. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, contact your plan to learn about its costs and coverage. While most Advantage plans charge a copay, CMS is encouraging plans to waive these co-pays during the public health emergency.
Q: What are virtual check-ins and how do they differ from telehealth appointments?
A: A virtual check-in pays professionals for brief (5-10 minutes) communications that mitigate the need for an in-person visit, whereas a visit furnished via Medicare telehealth is treated the same as an in-person visit. An e-visit is when a beneficiary communicates with their doctors through online patient portals.
Q: Will my doctor be able to examine me visually by computer?
A: Many types of healthcare can be provided using telehealth. Because of its promise during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations are working with medical providers to help them scale their telehealth capabilities. Although your doctor will be able to see you and you will be able to communicate about your symptoms during a telehealth visit, not all care can take place visually. Your doctor will be unable to do things like physically examine you or check your temperature and blood pressure.
Q: Are there other types of remote care available?
A: Providers can offer remote patient monitoring where technology is used to keep tabs on your health condition. If you are being treated for COVID-19 and are at home, your provider may be able to remotely monitor your oxygen levels and blood pressure.
Q: How long will beneficiaries be able to access telehealth services under the new rules?
A: Medicare is expanding telehealth benefits on a temporary basis during the coronavirus. The looming question is whether the government will allow all or some of these telehealth flexibilities to remain permanently in place. Much of this will depend on the duration and severity of the outbreak. If the consequences become even more grave, it is plausible Congress may act to permanently expand access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
