As we live through the uncertainty of this coronavirus pandemic, there is one incontrovertible fact: the highest rate of fatalities is among older people especially those with underlying medical conditions. So naturally the big concern for seniors is: What happens if I get sick? How will Medicare cover me?
Medicare has always covered testing and treatment for an illness that is considered medically necessary and reasonable. But these are not “normal times.” President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. The declaration allowed the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to temporarily waive some procedures and expand Medicare coverage. Although guidance is still evolving, here’s some current changes that we know at the moment.
•Medicare Part B covers the cost of lab tests when your doctor or other health care provider orders it and you got the test on or after February 4, 2020. Co-pays and deductibles for the tests have been waived, along with associated services such as physician visits and hospital observation.
•If you require hospitalization, it is covered under the usual Medicare Part A rules. This includes a deductible of $1,408 for each stay, and daily co-payments if your stay exceeds 60 days. Most supplemental insurance policies such as Medigap, retiree insurance, or Medicaid will pick up 100 percent of the cost. Medicare Advantage enrollees should check with their plan for coverage and costs. Out-of-pocket costs for hospitalizations vary by plan and length of stay.
•Usually, Medicare covers care in a skilled nursing facility for up to 100 days after a qualifying hospitalization. During this healthcare crisis, the three-day inpatient hospitalization rule for skilled nursing care has been waived. For enrollees with Original Medicare, Medicare will cover all costs for 20 days in a skilled nursing facility. There is a daily co-pay of $176 after that. Again, the most popular Medigap supplemental plans pick up 100 percent of that additional cost. If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, costs vary by plan. Medicare does not cover long-term services and supports, such as extended stays in a nursing home.
•Medicare Part B covers any needed outpatient services. For Original Medicare beneficiaries, the Part B deductible of $198 in 2020 and 20 percent would apply. Medicare Advantage plans may waive or reduce cost-sharing for coronavirus treatments in doctor’s offices and emergency rooms, but they are not required to do so. Plans may also waive prior authorization requirements that would apply to services related to the coronavirus.
•At this time, there’s no coronavirus vaccine, but when one becomes available, Medicare Part D will cover it. Part D plans (including both stand-alone prescription drug plans that supplement Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans) are required to cover all vaccines that are reasonable and necessary to prevent illness. Cost sharing for vaccines and other prescription drugs varies across Part D plans.
•Due to the coronavirus, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is allowing Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans to relax their “refill-too-soon” prescription rules if it will disrupt the beneficiary from accessing their medications. It is up to the discretion of the plan as to how they relax these rules. Check with your Part D or Medicare Advantage plan or your pharmacy regarding early refills. In addition, CMS has ruled that Part D and Medicare Advantage plans may relax other restrictions due to the coronavirus, such as:
1.Reimburse beneficiaries for prescriptions they buy at an out-of-network pharmacy.
2.Relax restrictions on retail pharmacies that offer mail and home delivery services of prescriptions.
3.Waive prior authorizations for Part D drugs used to treat coronavirus.
•Medicare is expanding telehealth benefits so Medicare beneficiaries, who are at a higher risk for coronavirus, can receive a wider range of health care services from their doctors without having to travel to a health care facility. This means Medicare can pay for office, hospital and other visits for services that include: common office visits, mental health counseling, and preventive health screenings. Beneficiaries may use phones or smart phones and other devices that have audio and video capabilities to get telehealth services. Telehealth services are billed at the same amount as in-person services. Medicare Part B coinsurance and deductibles still apply; however, the federal government allows health care providers to reduce or waive cost-sharing for telehealth visits. Many Advantage plans also offer telehealth benefits. Check with your plan about costs and coverages.
Medicare also covers “virtual check-in” (also known as telemedicine) so you can connect with your doctor by phone or video or an online patient portal to see if you need to go in for a face-to-face visit. Beneficiaries may use phones or smart phones and other devices that have audio and video capabilities to get telehealth services. Telehealth services are billed at the same amount as in-person services. Medicare coinsurance and deductibles apply; however, the federal government allows health care providers to reduce or waive cost-sharing for telehealth visits.
Medicare Advantage plans, and many Part D plans, typically require beneficiaries to use in-network providers, or pay more if they go out of network. But when a state of emergency is declared, Advantage plans must cover out-of-network facilities that participate in Medicare and charge enrollees affected by the emergency no more than in-network rates. Drug plans often require enrollees to use preferred retail or mail-order pharmacy networks. During the crisis, CMS is permitting plans to relax these restrictions. Keep in mind that this is not a requirement, so check with your plan.
As the crisis evolves, I will provide updates on Medicare changes. To learn more about Medicare coverage and coronavirus, visit: www.medicare.gov/medicare-coronavirus.
Challenges is currently closed. If you are new to Medicare or have any Medicare questions, you can call (724) 658-3729. Someone will call you back and answer any question you have. They will also help you enroll into a Medicare Plan.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.