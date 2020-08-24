Congratulations and welcome to Medicare.
No one seems more happier for you than insurance companies who offer Medigap, Medicare Advantage, and Part D prescription drug plans. You’re going to be quite popular among these folks who will be sending you “birthday greetings.” You suddenly become aware, if you’re like most people, how little you know about Medicare and the enrollment process.
There are two main paths to obtain Medicare coverage. Option 1 is to enroll in Original Medicare (Parts A and B), join a Medigap supplemental policy or rely on your retiree group coverage to fill some of the obvious gaps in Original Medicare. You most likely will want to add a Medicare Part D drug plan. Original Medicare and Medigap plans do not cover prescriptions you get at a pharmacy. Option 2 is to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Most MA plans cover Part D prescription drugs. By law, you can’t purchase a Medigap policy and a MA plan together. The two don’t mix.
In general, you must specifically opt to receive your Medicare coverage through an MA plan; it does not happen without your authorization. You must be enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B to be eligible for enrollment in a MA plan. Note that if you choose to enroll in a MA plan you are still in the Medicare program and you still have Medicare rights and protections, but you prefer receiving your Medicare benefit through a private insurer. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is still the administrator of the Medicare program. They pay each plan a fixed fee for everyone who joins that plan, regardless of how much or little health care the person actually uses.
Most MA plans come in two types: Health maintenance organizations (HMOs) or Preferred provider organizations (PPOs). HMO plans require you to use doctors and facilities in the plan’s network. You must choose a primary care physician (PCP) who manages all of your health care needs. If you want to go to a specialist outside the HMO network, you must obtain a referral from your PCP. Without such approval, neither the HMO or Medicare will cover the cost.
Medicare PPOs (Preferred Provider Organizations) have provider networks and work differently. PPO members are able to see an out of network provider, but your costs are likely to be higher. In a PPO, you don’t need a referral or have a procedure pre-authorized before your care.
The Costs: Beneficiaries are attracted to MA plans because of their overall low premiums. Certain insurers offer zero-premium plans, but that doesn’t mean everything is covered and you pay nothing. You must continue to pay your monthly Part B premium. ($144.60 in 2020) The cost of a plan will depend on:
•The MA plan you choose
•Whether a MA plan charges an extra monthly premium and has a yearly deductible
•How much a MA plan pays for each visit or service (copayments or coinsurance)
•The type of health care services needed and how often
•Whether you use network providers.
MA plans vary widely in their benefits, coverage, and premium. All MA plans must have a maximum allowable out-of-pocket (MOOP) limit. This means once you meet your plan’s MOOP, you will pay nothing for covered benefits for the rest of the year.
•Choice of Doctors: If you are enrolled in Original Medicare you can go to any doctor or hospital in the United States who accepts Medicare. Original Medicare doesn’t have a “network.” Nor are referrals and prior authorization necessary. In contrast, all MA plans rely on networks to manage your care efficiently. Before you sign up for a MA plan it is very important to confirm that your physician participates in your plan’s network. Network providers can join or leave a plan’s provider network anytime during the year, but generally you must wait until the Medicare Open Enrollment Period to leave the plan.
•Broader Benefits: Original Medicare has a standard benefit package that covers medically necessary health care services. All beneficiaries have the same benefits. Original Medicare does not cover prescription drugs and most people will buy a Medigap plan as well as a separate Part D prescription drug plan.
MA plans offer a far broader set of benefits. By law, MA benefits must be equal to Original Medicare. Some MA plans may cover services that Original Medicare doesn’t cover such as dental, hearing, vision care, and gym memberships. In the past few years, MA plans have added more supplemental benefits that include ramps for wheelchairs, telehealth appointments, grab bars, air quality monitors, adult day care, in-home respite care, and medical transportation. Original Medicare doesn’t cover most of these supplemental benefits.
•Local Conditions and Convenience: If you live in a rural area where physicians and hospitals are scarce, you might be better off with Original Medicare. Most MA plans are offered in metropolitan areas. Nevertheless, you should ask the doctor if he/she is accepting new patients. If you have to travel a long distance to see a specialist, Original Medicare is still a good choice.
MA plans do offer all-in-one coverage. When you enroll in MA plan you will only use one card for all your medical and prescription drug needs. Most people with Original Medicare have three or four cards to maintain. One for Original Medicare (red, white, and blue); one for a Medigap plan (if you choose one) and another card from your Part D insurer.
•Lifestyle Factors: Frequent travel, dual residences, and knowing your provider are very important factors to consider. Make sure you ask your current physicians if they participate in any MA plans and/or accept Original Medicare. If you travel outside the country, Original Medicare plus a Medigap policy will cover emergency care if you are in a foreign country. With an MA, you must live within the plan’s service area. You should contact the plan to see how out of town travel is handled.
•Your Health: People with chronic diseases and serious medical conditions need should evaluate MA choices very carefully. MA plans do cap out-of-pocket expenses which protects you from exorbitant medical expenses. Original Medicare when paired with a good Medigap policy gives you complete coverage.
•Appealing Denied Claims: Whether you choose an MA plan or Original Medicare, you always have the right to appeal unfavorable decisions regarding coverage of your services. However, timeframes and deadlines differ depending on whether you have Original Medicare or an MA plan.
In summary, MA plan enrollment has become increasingly popular as an alternative way to receive Medicare benefits. Medicare lets people choose a new plan every year should they wish, but few people do, and many of them wind up with plans that cost too much or cover too little. Medicare isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” program. Choice can be good because it allows you to tailor your coverage to your own particular needs. But choice can also cause a great deal of confusion. You can obtain help and a list of MA plans in your area from your local APPRISE program, the Medicare helpline (1-800-633-4227), or the Medicare website (www.Medicare.gov).
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
