National Healthcare Decisions Day came and went on April 16.
National Healthcare Decisions Day is devoted to educating the public about the importance of Advance Care Planning (ACP) in conjunction with end-of-life care. Like most observances, though, many events were cancelled.
These are stressful and uncertain times. While we can’t control what will happen if we become sick with COVID-19, we can control who will make decisions for us and ensure that our health care providers know what matters most to us if we become ill. The pandemic has made us all aware of our own mortality.
ACP is a process that includes:
•Learning about your illness and its progression
•Understanding choices for treatment and care
•Talking with family and health care providers about your values and preferences
•Completing written documentation about your care choices (advance directive, health care proxy) and designating someone to make choices if you are incapacitated.
Since January 2016, Medicare has covered voluntary advance planning discussions between patients and providers during the Annual Wellness Visit and as part of a medical visit. If you choose to receive ACP during your Annual Wellness Visit, you will pay nothing. If you receive ACP during a medical visit, you pay 20 percent coinsurance (after the Part B deductible is met. Medicare Advantage enrollees are advised to check with their plan first. Medicare coverage of ACP may entail multiple visits because it’s a continuous process.
Beneficiaries do not need to be diagnosed with a terminal illness to receive ACP. And under Medicare’s rules, ACP can also be provided by “non-physician practitioners,” a group that includes nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists and physician assistants. At this time, you can make a telehealth advance care planning appointment with your health care provider without leaving your home.
Advance care planning is not the same as an advance directive. An advance directive is a legal document that specifies what should happen if you are unable to make your own medical decisions.
Advance directives include:
•A Living Will: Puts in writing your decisions for treatments and life-sustaining measures such as mechanical breathing (respiration and ventilation), tube feeding, or resuscitation.
•A Durable Power of Attorney for Health or Health Care Proxy: Designates a person who will make medical decisions when you are unable to do yourself. If you don’t name a health care proxy, states generally have rules about how families can make care decisions for you. Health care providers and insurance companies need your permission to share personal information with the health care proxy.
•Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST): You may ask your health care provider about the need to complete a POLST form (name may vary by state). This option is for people that have a serious illness which is likely to get worse over time such as advanced heart or lung disease. A POLST just ensures that decisions about end- of- life care are written into your medical orders. The POLST should list the person you have designated to speak on your behalf about your medical condition and whether cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), feeding tubes, intubation is necessary if your heart stops or if you stop breathing.
Without a POLST, emergency care providers generally must provide such medical treatment to keep people alive. Not every state has POLST, and some states have similar forms that go by different names. Remember, you may change your mind about care at any time if you become ill, so it’s important to review your advance directives or POLST regularly. States’ rules and regulations differ, therefore, it’s important to make sure your documents work in your home state and other states where you spend a lot of time.
Almost daily, we hear heartbreaking news stories about patients who are dying alone from COVID-19, in a nursing home, hospital, or intensive care unit. Those patients are robbed of the precious moments to say goodbye with their loved ones.
The COVID-19 crisis is a crucial time to share your values and preferences for end-of-life care with family members. If not now, when?
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
RESOURCES
•Compassion & Choices — https://CompassionAChoices.org
•The Conversation Project — https://theconversationproject.org/
•Aging with Dignity — https://agingwithdignity.org
•PREPARE for your care — https://prepareforyourcare.org/welcome
