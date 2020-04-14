In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) made a number of regulatory and administrative changes which allowed Medicare Advantage and Part D plans to enhance access for telehealth services, relax provider network and referral requirements, and issue early refills of prescription medications.
Provisions in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided relief by eliminating all cost-sharing for COVID-19 tests and testing-related services for Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. The Act further prohibits prior authorization or other utilization management requirements for COVID-19 related services.
Here’s the latest on how insurers are responding to COVID-19.
•Aetna: Aetna will waive all costs for diagnostic testing related to COVID-19. This includes all Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business. Aetna is also waiving cost-sharing for inpatient admissions at all in-network and out-of-network facilities for people who are being treated for the COVID-19 virus. This coverage is effective March 25, 2020 for any inpatient admission through June 1, 2020. Aetna is offering zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason, and is extending its Medicare Advantage virtual evaluation and monitoring visits to all insured members.
•Cigna: The company will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing in full, waiving all co-pays or cost-shares for fully insured plans, including employer-provided coverage, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and individual market plans available through the Affordable Care Act. Cigna is also waiving customers’ out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing-related services if the member sees an in-network provider, whether at a doctor’s office, urgent care clinic, emergency room or via telehealth through May 31, 2020. This policy covers Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Individual/Family plans.
•Cigna is waiving customer cost-sharing and copayments for COVID-19 treatment through May 31. Cigna will waive prior authorizations for the transfer of its non-COVID-19 customers from acute inpatient hospitals to in-network long term acute hospital to help manage the demands of increasingly high volumes of COVID-19 patients.
•Highmark: Highmark is waiving all deductibles, copays and coinsurance costs for plan members who receive in-network, inpatient care for patients being treated for COVID-19. This is effective now through June 15. Highmark has also waived member cost-sharing for all covered telehealth services for 90 days and expanded access to telehealth vendor platforms for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members. These waivers do not guarantee coverage for Highmark’s Community Blue plan members who receive treatment at out-of-network UPMC hospitals in the region.
•Humana: Humana will waive out-of-pocket costs associated with COVID-19 testing. This applies to Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial employer-sponsored plans. The company is also waiving telemedicine costs for all urgent care for the next 90 days, and is allowing early refills on regular prescription medications. Humana is waiving member cost-sharing for all telehealth services delivered by participating/in-network providers, including telehealth services delivered through MDLIVE to Medicare Advantage members. The company is waiving treatment costs associated with the COVID-19 virus such as inpatient hospital admissions. The waiver applies to all medical costs related to COVID-19 treatment, as well as any FDA-approved medications or vaccines.
•UnitedHealthcare: The company is waiving all costs for COVID-19 testing at approved locations in accordance with CDC guidelines, whether the care is received in a physician’s office, an urgent care center or an emergency department. This coverage applies to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members as well as Commercial members. United is also expanding provider telehealth access and waiving member cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing-related visits. From March 31, 2020 through June 18, 2020, UnitedHealthcare is waiving cost sharing for in-network, non-COVID telehealth visits for Medicare Advantage plan members.
The insurer is waiving member cost-sharing for the treatment of COVID-19 through May 31, 2020 for its Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid plans. Starting March 31, 2020 until June 18, 2020, UnitedHealth will also waive cost sharing for in-network, non-COVID-19 telehealth visits.
•UPMC and UPMC Health Plans: UPMC and UPMC Health Plans are waiving any applicable deductibles, copayments, or other beneficiary cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and testing-related services. This is considered a preventive service and will apply to members of all UPMC Advantage group and individual products, UPMC for Life Medicare Advantage plans, and UPMC for You Medical Assistance plans. UPMC has waived cost-sharing for in-network virtual health care visits with UPMC telehealth providers; early refill limits on medications filled at retail and specialty pharmacies; and COVID-19 treatment costs for patients receiving in-network care. These waivers will run through June 15.
For further information on Medicare’s coverage of COVID-19, visit the official website of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at cms.gov.
