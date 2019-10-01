Early autumn is a great time to watch all four professional sports: football, baseball, hockey, and basketball. It’s also Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP) that begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7 every year. Any changes will be effective on Jan. 1 of the following year.
If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan and/or a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, you should have received your plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). If you haven’t received this notice for some reason, call your plan to request it. The ANOC is important because this is the way your plan will inform you of about cost, benefit or service area changes for the upcoming year. Armed with this information you can clearly decide if you should stay with your current plan or review other plan options. If you have a Medigap plan, you won’t receive an ANOC because these plans don’t usually change their benefits from year to year.
The ANOC may address some of the following changes:
COVERAGE CHANGES
What new benefits have been added or dropped from your plan?
Do these changes affect services you use?
Have there been any changes in your health over the past year that may affect what services you may need or how often you may need them?
PROVIDER NETWORK CHANGES
What providers have been added to or removed from your plan’s network?
Are your current doctors still participating in your plan’s network?
What about hospitals or other providers or specialists you may need?
If your providers are not in the network, how willing are you to change providers if necessary?
Drug list and pharmacy network changes:
Are all the drugs you currently take listed on the formulary?
Have any of your medications been assigned to a different tier on the formulary? If so, this may affect your cost.
Is your pharmacy still in the plan’s network? Is it a “preferred pharmacy” that offers the plan’s best pricing?
COST CHANGES
Is the plan premium going up, going down or staying the same?
Are any other costs changing, such as deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance?
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, has your maximum out-of-pocket limit changed and if so by how much?
How will cost changes affect your total out-of-pocket spending for the services and prescription drugs you may need?
Assuming your doctors and hospitals are still in your plan’s network, and your drugs are still covered at roughly the same price then you should probably stay with your plan. You won’t need to take any action during open enrollment because your plan will automatically renew for the coming year. However, if your plan has made changes not conducive to your own personal health issues it may be wise to take the time during this open enrollment to compare plans.
The ANOC isn’t the only piece of mail you may get from your plan. The Evidence of Coverage (EOC) document contains an overview of what your current plan covers, the cost, and more. Previously, this 140+ page document was sent to every plan member by mail. In 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relaxed these requirements. Instead, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans can now post the EOC along with provider directories and formulary information on their website. A plan member can still request hard copies of all materials.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.