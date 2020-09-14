JOEL MEKLER: Getting Medicare if you have a disability

When you think of Medicare, you probably assume it’s for people of retirement age. And, as a general rule, Medicare eligibility does begin at 65.
However, disabled people under age 65 are a growing segment of the Medicare population. Today, Medicare covers 10 million people with disabilities who are under age 65. That’s approximately 16 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries.
If you are under 65, you become eligible for Medicare if:
1.You have been collecting Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or certain disability benefits from the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) for at least 24 months;
2.You have End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and need regular dialysis or have had a kidney transplant. If you enroll in Medicare and you’re on dialysis, your Medicare coverage will usually start on the first day of the fourth month of your dialysis treatments; or
3.You have Lou Gehrig’s disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS). You immediately qualify for disability benefits without a waiting period.
•Applying for Social Security Disability and Medicare Benefits. Qualifying for SSDI can be a lengthy and laborious process. Social Security uses a strict definition of disability and you must have sufficient work history. You may qualify for Medicare disability if:
1.You are unable to perform the duties of your occupation.
2.You are unable to work at another occupation due to your disability or condition.
3.Your disability will last at least a year or will result in death.
The 24-month waiting period doesn’t apply if you have ALS or ESRD nor does it need to be 24 consecutive months. For example, if someone qualifies for SSDI, loses their eligibility, then re-qualifies for SSDI, each month the person collects a SSDI check counts toward the total 24-month waiting period. Similarly, if someone applies for SSDI and is denied disability benefits, appeals, and the decision is reversed their 24-month waiting period is backdated to when disability benefits should have started.
•Signing up for Medicare. If you have been receiving SSDI benefits for 24 months you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare. You’ll get your red, white, and blue Medicare card in the mail 3 months before your 25th month of disability. Typically, you will qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A (hospital insurance). Medicare Part B (medical insurance) requires a monthly premium ($144.60 in 2020), and is automatically deducted from your Social Security check. You may be able to opt out of Medicare Part B if you are currently working and receive employer-based group insurance.
You may also elect to enroll in a health and drug plan. There are specific times when you can sign up for a Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C) and/or Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D), or make changes to coverage you already have. If you are newly eligible for Medicare, you’ll have a 7-month initial enrollment period that works similar to someone who is turning 65. Your initial enrollment period starts 3 months before your 25th month of getting Social Security or RRB disability benefits and includes your 25th month of getting disability benefits. The initial enrollment period ends 3 months after your 25th month of getting disability benefits. If you are already eligible for Medicare because of a disability, and about to turn 65, you will get another 7-month initial enrollment period to change your coverage choices. Your Medicare eligibility will now be based on your age rather than disability.
•Medicare Advantage and Disability. Medicare Advantage (Part C) is an alternative way to receive Original Medicare coverage. In general, if you qualify for Medicare due to disability, your Medicare benefits (including Medicare Advantage) will be the same as it is for any other beneficiary.
Please note that if you have ESRD, in many cases you’re not eligible to enroll in most Medicare Advantage plans. However, you may be able to enroll in a type of Medicare Advantage plan, known as a Special Needs Plan. These plans are limited to beneficiaries with certain chronic conditions (such as ESRD), people with both Medicare and Medicaid, or people living in certain facilities. Beginning in 2021, ESRD patients with have unrestricted access to Medicare Advantage plans.
•Medicare Supplement and Disability. Medicare supplement plans (sometimes called “Medigap”) work secondary to Medicare and come in a variety of coverage options. Essentially, these plans help pay for some of the healthcare costs that Original Medicare doesn’t cover. Unfortunately, the premiums for Medicare Supplement plans for people under 65 on disability can be expensive, and they don’t cover prescription medications. That’s because federal law doesn’t require that insurers sell Medicare supplement plans to disabled Medicare beneficiaries.
Some states require insurers to offer at least one Medicare supplement plan to people under age 65. However, in other states you can’t buy a plan at all. Fortunately, the majority of states, including Pennsylvania allow insurers to offer plans to the 65 and under population in the exact same way they do for those who age into Medicare.
•Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans and Disability. If you don’t have creditable prescription insurance through another source like a Medicare Advantage plan, you should enroll in a Medicare Part D plan to start when your other Medicare benefits begin. A Part D prescription drug plan can help control your medication costs, so you’re not paying for them entirely out-of-pocket. You should begin looking into your options for additional coverage before your SSDI Medicare benefits begin, so that you know what to expect and don’t have any gaps in your coverage.
People on SSDI may qualify for their state’s Medicaid program. If eligible, Medicare and Medicaid work together to cover most of a beneficiary’s healthcare costs. If you have limited income and assets, assistance may be available to help pay Medicare Part D premiums, deductibles and copayments. You may be entitled to Extra Help. You can apply for Extra Help through the Social Security Administration.
If you are under 65 and have been eligible for Medicare because of a coverage disability, you can keep your Medicare coverage if you return to work but continue to be medically disabled. In some instances, your Medicare coverage can extend beyond your disability payments. For example, if you return to work and become ineligible for SSDI, you could stay on Medicare for another eight and a half years (93 months) as long as your disability persists. Sometimes, even children can qualify for Medicare coverage. The child must be related to someone, by birth or adoption, that has received sufficient Medicare credits through work. A child under 20 years old can only qualify for Medicare if they have ESRD and either needs a kidney transplant or dialysis. A child over the age of 20 must be disabled and have been receiving SSDI for at least two years before being eligible for Medicare coverage.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
RESOURCES
•Social Security Administration at (800) 772-1213 (TTY users call (800) 325-0778. Representatives are available 7 am. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
•SSDI benefits: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability/approval.html
•Railroad Retirement Board at (877) 772-5772 (TTY users call (312) 751-4701), 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays
•Medicare at (800) 633-4227 (TTY users call (877) 486-2048) www.medicare.gov.
