JOEL MEKLER: Enrolling in Medicare during the coronavirus crisis

Is your 65th birthday around the corner?
If so, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is still processing Medicare enrollment applications albeit a bit differently during the COVID crisis.
As you probably know, SSA offices across the country have closed their doors and moved all operations to online and telephone platforms. SSA created a new resource page (https://www.ssa.gov/coronavirus/) to keep the public updated and explain how to access services amid the office closures. Anything affecting access to SSA has an impact on people applying for Medicare coverage, as SSA is the agency that handles enrollment.
The following information is taken from the SSA COVID-19 webpage, updated April 6, 2020, under the subheading “Can I Enroll in Medicare?” As always, people who become eligible for Medicare, and who are already receiving their retirement or disability benefits through Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefits, are automatically enrolled in Medicare and do not have to contact SSA.
Those who do not fall into one of those categories will need to actively enroll. SSA notes that people who are applying for the first time can do so using an online application (https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/). In fact, enrolling online is the easiest way to apply for Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) or for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug program costs, if you qualify. The online application process provides you the option to enroll in Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) or opt out of Part B coverage.
Recognizing that some people may not be comfortable with an online process or may not have access to a computer, SSA allows people to enroll by calling the toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For people who are deaf or hearing impaired, call the TTY number at 1-800-325-0778.
If you are already enrolled in Medicare Part A and you want to add Part B coverage, you cannot do so online. Please mail your completed application CMS-40B, Application for Enrollment in Medicare Part B to your local Social Security field office.
People applying for Medicare Part B due to a loss of employment-based group health coverage will also need to complete CMS 40B. (https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/CMS-Forms/CMS-Forms/CMS-Forms-Items/CMS017339) along with for CMS-L564 (Request for Employment Information) and submit proof of employment, Group Health Plan (GHP), or Large Group Health Plan (LGHP) coverage. SSA recently updated its information page to indicate that applicants should return the completed forms to their local Social Security office by mail or by fax to 1-833-914-2016. You can find the address to your local office using the Social Security Office Locator at: https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp.
Due to coronavirus-related disruptions, some beneficiaries are experiencing difficulties completing for CMS-L564, as it requires employer input. In such instances, SSA is allowing beneficiaries to fill out the employer portion of the form themselves and submit additional documentation as proof of employment. Acceptable forms of secondary evidence include:
•Income tax form that shows health insurance premiums paid
•W-2s reflecting pre-tax medical contributions
•Pay stubs that reflect health insurance premium deductions
•Health insurance cards with a policy effective date
•Explanations of benefits paid by the group health plan or large group health plan, or
•Statements or receipts that reflect payment of health insurance premiums.
SSA advises people with additional enrollment questions to contact them directly. You can find the phone number for your local office on the Social Security Office Locator under “Additional Office Information.” Please remember to take down the names of any SSA representative you speak to, along with the time and date of the conversation. Additionally, any paperwork should be submitted through certified mail.
According to Social Security it can take up to 21 days to process your application. If you are applying for Medicare Part B due to a recent loss in employment or group health coverage, your medical coverage is effective the month following the date SSA receives your request to enroll. Those who have enrolled earlier this year during the General Enrollment Period (GEP) will have coverage beginning July 1. If someone enrolls during their Initial Enrollment Period (IEP), they may also have to wait for coverage.
Because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus public health emergency it’s possible that SSA application processing may take longer than anticipated. If you run into problems, do not give up. Continue to contact SSA and call their National Helpline at 1-800-333-4114 for assistance. Also consider contacting your federal elected officials if you experience issues or delays.
Even in “normal” times, Medicare enrollment can be a tricky process. If you need help with Medicare enrollment, free counseling is available from your local APPRISE program. Currently due to Governor Wolf’s “Stay-at-Home” order, most staff are working out of their homes. Some have laptops and are accessing their messages via email. You can also leave a phone message and someone on the staff will get back to you.
Since Social Security will be interacting with people more by phone than ever, it’s important to remember common-sense protections against fraud and scams. Hard as it is to fathom, scam artists are taking advantage of this terrible crisis to ramp up identity theft and other fraud schemes. The Social Security Administration will never call to tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended or to demand payments or ask for credit card information. Never give out your Social Security number or any other personal information to someone you don’t know.
As things continue to evolve on the Social Security and Medicare fronts, I will update this article as necessary.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
