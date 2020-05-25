Although Medicare Advantage plans are becoming increasingly popular, still nearly two-thirds of all beneficiaries prefer Original Medicare.
People like the freedom to choose any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare patients, and most do. On the other hand, Medicare Advantage plans limit the choice of providers to those in their networks and service areas. With Original Medicare (Part A and Part B), you may add Part D prescription drug coverage and/or purchase a Medigap supplemental insurance policy.
It’s important when transitioning to Medicare to know that your doctor will continue to see you as a Medicare patient. If you are going to a doctor for the first time, always check to see if the doctor “accepts Medicare assignment.” It’s simply not enough to ask if the doctor takes Medicare. They must accept Medicare assignment if you have Original Medicare.
Medical providers are categorized under three classifications in reference to Medicare. They are: providers who accept assignment, providers who do not accept assignment, and opted-out providers
•Participating Providers: Providers who accept assignment (also known as participating providers) will accept Medicare patients, bill Medicare for their services and products, and accept the Medicare-approved amount as payment for their services. The providers will submit a claim to Medicare for 80 percent of the cost of their services and Medicare will pay them directly. The beneficiary is responsible for the annual Part B deductible and the other 20 percent unless they have a supplemental coverage. There are certain medical providers who must accept assignment. This includes clinical social workers and physician assistants. The vast majority of providers (96 percent) are participating providers.
Non-participating providers: Providers who do not accept assignment (also known as non-participating providers) will see Medicare patients and will submit thee claim for their services to Medicare, but do not agree to accept the Medicare approved amount as payment in full. They can charge a limiting fee of up to 15 percent more than what Medicare will pay and the beneficiary is responsible to pay that additional 15 percent. They can also request that the beneficiary pay the entire amount up front and then Medicare will reimburse the beneficiary. The 15 percent limiting charge does not apply to durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walker, diabetic testing supplies, oxygen or C-PAP machines.
Opt-out providers: Opted -out providers have agreed to be excluded from the Medicare program. They can essentially charge whatever amount they want for their services and have no ability to submit claims to Medicare. If you utilize this type of provider, be prepared to sign a contract that describes the charges and states that you are agreeing to pay in full for any services or products you receive. If you have a supplemental plan, they may not pay either. Most supplemental plans are designed to pay the remaining amount after Medicare has paid. An example of opted-out providers are many psychiatrists.
KEY POINTS
•Be sure to ask your physician or other provider if they are participating, non-participating or opt-out. You can also check by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or by accessing Medicare’s Physician Compare tool at: https://www.medicare.gov/physiciancompare/
•Beneficiaries should always try to use doctors, hospitals, medical equipment suppliers and other health care providers that participate in or accept Medicare assignment. Your costs will be lower. These providers have signed agreements to take Medicare as payment in full for their services.
•Providers that don’t “accept assignment” can charge you up to 15 percent over the amount they are paid. The 15 percent limit applies only to certain Medicare-covered services and doesn’t apply to some medical supplies and durable medical equipment.
•In the event of an emergency, a non-participating provider must agree to accept Medicare assignment.
•Beneficiaries who choose to receive care from an opt-out provider will be liable for the full charges. Typically, the provider will ask you to sign a contract; however, you are under no obligation to sign it.
•If the provider is part of a larger group of doctors some may accept assignment and others may not. Request this information at the time you make the appointment.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
