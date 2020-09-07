JOEL MEKLER: Do you have the itch to switch?

Has the pandemic caused you to become restless — kind of like an itch that can’t be scratched?
Nothing is certain — not how long the pandemic will last, how it will still impact you and the people you care about, nor how you’re going to get through. It’s like being in a state of hypervigilance where even going grocery shopping means risking your health or that of other people.
Mental health and wellness professionals tell us that keeping up with some of our routines may allow us to cope better with the uncertainties of the pandemic. One such routine that you shouldn’t overlook is preparing for Medicare Open Enrollment that runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 every year. You should ask yourself, does my Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plan still meet my needs?
How will you Know if your Medicare Advantage or Part D drug plan is changing next year? Because plan coverage and costs change every year, you should look out for your plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) and/or Evidence of Coverage. The ANOC lists changes in a plan’s coverage, costs, and network for 2021.
The Evidence of Coverage is a comprehensive description of all the plan benefits. Beneficiaries should receive these notices in September. Note that the ANOC and Evidence of Coverage can be delivered electronically or as a hard copy.
If you have not received these two important documents, you should contact your plan to request one.
What changes can you make during Medicare Open Enrollment? You can:
•Join a different Medicare Advantage Plan
•Join a different stand-alone Part D plan or drop Part D altogether
•Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan, and vice versa
•Enroll in a Part D plan if you didn’t enroll in one when you were first eligible (Note that you may be subject to a late enrollment penalty)
Any changes a beneficiary makes will take effect on January 1, 2021. Beneficiaries can make as many changes as they want during this period, but only their last coverage choice will take effect in January.
Why would you want to change plans? There are many reasons why a beneficiary would like to change plans. Listed below are just a few.
•You have Original Medicare and want to save money.
•People enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, on average, spend less on health care than those with Original Medicare. This includes a combination of premiums, out-of-pocket costs, along with drug coverage. If you’re looking for a way to save money, you should do some comparison shopping this fall. Provider networks, premium rates, deductibles, co-pays and formularies are all issues to consider.
•Switching from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) can be a bit tricky. First, you need to drop your Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare. Note, however, that in most cases, when you switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare, you lose your “guaranteed-issue” rights for Medigap. You generally have guaranteed-issue rights for six months when you are both 65 or older and enrolled in Part B. Guaranteed-issue rights mean that you can buy any Medigap plan sold in your state, and you won’t be charged higher premiums if you have a pre-existing condition. Important: You have guaranteed-issue rights if you bought a Medicare Advantage plan when you were first eligible for Medicare, but decided within the first 12 months that you were dissatisfied with it. You would be entitled to a Special Enrollment Period that would allow you to purchase a Medicare Supplement plan. This is known as your “trial right.”
•You enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and realize you made a mistake. The downside to a Medicare Advantage plan is that many plans have a limited provider network. You may not have fully appreciated the limitations when you chose your plan. Or you may have developed a new medical issue that requires specialists who aren’t available under your plan. Out-of-network medical care can be very expensive. If you find yourself in this situation, open enrollment will give you the opportunity to consider other insurers’ Medicare Advantage plans, which may have better network options. In addition, if you switched from Original Medicare and Medigap within the past year, you have the option to switch back to your old Medigap plan. You should not wait more than a year – there’s no guarantee the Medigap insurance company will offer you a policy, especially if your health has worsened.
*Your drug prescriptions or coverage has changed. You would be surprised how different the cost for a specific drug can be in two different drug plans. A plan that worked well for your prescription needs a year ago may be far costlier if you added a new drug to your list. In addition, the plan can change its drug list (called a formulary). Formulary changes can take effect the next year, or even sooner, such as when a generic equivalent is introduced. The Medicare website, www.medicare.gov offers a Plan Finder to help you shop for drug and Medicare Advantage plans. It enables you to compare costs based on your specific prescriptions. You can also determine which pharmacies offer preferred pricing.
The Medicare Open Enrollment Period isn’t for everyone. If you are a first-time Medicare applicant, your Initial Enrollment Period is the seven-month period surrounding the month you turn 65. Once you have signed up for Medicare Part A and Part B, you can choose either Original Medicare (the fee-for-service program run by the U.S. government) or a private Medicare Advantage plan (a type of managed care)
There is no annual enrollment window per se for Medicare Supplement plans. While you can enroll at any time of the year, you may have to go through medical underwriting. The best time to buy a Medicare Supplement policy is the 6-month period that starts the first day of the month you’re 65 or older and enrolled in Part B. For example, if you turn 65 and are enrolled in Part B in June, the best time for you to buy a policy is from June to November. Insurers can’t deny you a policy based if you have a pre-existing condition nor can they charge you a higher premium or impose a waiting period before you can access coverage.
Lastly, and most importantly, Medicare assistance is available in your county. The Pennsylvania APPRISE Program provides free, unbiased one-on-one counseling to new and current Medicare beneficiaries and their families.
APPRISE counselors can help you compare all your options side so that you can make an informed decision. The APPRISE Helpline is also available at (800) 783-7067 from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. weekdays. Another excellent resource is the Medicare Rights Center free national toll-free helpline at (800) 333-4114.
Counselors are available to assist you during normal business hours Mondays through Fridays.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
