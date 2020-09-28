JOEL MEKLER: Anatomy of the Medicare Part D doughnut hole

mmm … donut holes.
The first Dunkin Donuts restaurant opened in my hometown, Quincy, Massachusetts. I grew up sipping coffee and eating those tasty, sugary, fried treats on an almost daily basis.
Unfortunately, the type of donut hole I’m referring to isn’t as tasty. You may have heard the term “donut hole” before in reference to Medicare Part D, Medicare’s prescription drug coverage. What is it, and how does it exactly work? In order to understand the donut hole better, it’s helpful to have an understanding of the four stages of the Medicare Part D standard drug benefit.
•Deductible Stage: The prescription drug deductible is basically the amount you pay for drugs before your plan begins to pay. The standard Part D annual deductible is $445 (varies by plan) in 2021, up from $435 in 2020. If your plan doesn’t have an annual deductible, you enter the Initial Coverage Stage.
•Initial Coverage Stage: In the initial coverage stage, you will pay 25 percent of the cost of your medications. In 2020, if your yearly spending on medications exceeds $4,020, you then enter the coverage gap stage (the donut hole). In 2021, the initial coverage limit will increase to $4,130 yearly.
•Coverage Gap Stage (Donut Hole): You enter the coverage gap when your total drug spending reaches $4,020. ($4,130 in 2021). The coverage gap closed for all drugs in 2020, meaning that when you enter the coverage gap you will be responsible for 25 percent of the cost of your drugs. After you have paid $6,350 in 2020 ($6,550 in 2021) in out-of-pocket costs for covered drugs (this amount is just the amount you have paid, not the total drug costs that you and your plan have paid), you reach catastrophic coverage.
•Catastrophic Coverage Stage: In 2020, you pay the greater of 5 percent or $3.60 for generic drugs and $8.95 for brand-name drugs for the remainder of the year. In 2021, this increases slightly to $3.70 and $9.20 respectively.
Still confused? Here are some common questions.
But isn’t the coverage gap closed? Not exactly. Although we say that the Donut Hole “closed” in 2020, you still pay 25 percent for brand-name and generic drugs since you receive a 75 percent discount on all formulary drugs purchased in the Donut Hole. The Coverage Gap still remains as the third phase of your Medicare Part D coverage. You don’t stop paying for your drugs in the Coverage Gap.
What counts toward exiting the Coverage Gap? When you’re in the coverage gap and pay 25 percent for both your brand-name and generic drugs, your spending counts toward exiting the gap. The manufacturer’s drug discount of 70 percent also counts and will help you exit the gap faster. There are two things, though, that don’t count toward closing the gap.
These are:
•The amount that your drug plan pays toward the cost of the drug, which is 5 percent in the coverage gap and,
•The amount that the drug plan pays toward the pharmacy’s dispensing fee, which is 75 percent of the fee in 2020.
Keep in mind that your plan premium and what you spend for drugs that aren’t covered by your Part D plan don’t count in helping you out of the gap.
How will I know when I reach the Medicare Part D Coverage Gap? Your Part D plan sends out a statement or explanation of benefits (called an EOB), each month. This statement tells you exactly how much you have already spent on covered medications and how many dollars are left before you reach the coverage gap. Likewise, after you reach the gap, your insurance company will continue to send you notices that track your gap spending. They will calculate how many dollars are left before you reach the final catastrophic coverage.
Will my Medicare Advantage plan cover the Donut Hole? No. The Part D coverage inside of a Medicare Advantage plan works exactly the same way that stand-alone Part D plans work. Some Part D companies and Medicare Advantage companies might offer coverage of certain medications in the gap. However, this is almost always coverage of generic medications and rarely brand-name medications. This doesn’t really help a great deal since the drugs that cost so much in the coverage gap are brand-name drugs, usually not generics.
How can I avoid the coverage gap? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Medicare Part D plan available that has no coverage gap. The best way to avoid the coverage gap is to take generic medications whenever possible. You can also work with your doctor on reducing your drug spending. Show your doctor which drugs are costing you the most on your Part D plan, and see if he/she can recommend any cheaper alternatives.
Are there any exemptions from the Coverage Gap? Frequently, people ask me if their Medigap or Medicare Supplemental plans provide gap coverage under Part D. Unfortunately, the answer is no. Medigap plans help pay for Part A (hospital) and Part B (medical) services only. Drugs fall separately under Part D. However, certain people with low incomes and limited assets may qualify for the low-income subsidy, called Extra Help for Part D. If you qualify, Medicare will waive the Part D deductible and you will have no coverage gap.
Your ordinary copays on your prescriptions will significantly decrease.
You can apply for the subsidy online at their website: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp/
The National Council on Aging has a good illustration of how the Medicare Part D coverage phases work. Visit https://d2mkcg26uvg1cz.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/Who-Pays-What-Part-D-2021.pdf.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.