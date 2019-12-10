The PA CareerLink Lawrence County is hosting its quarterly job fair and training expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the PA CareerLink, at 102 Margaret St.
Military veterans will receive early entry to the job fair and training expo, from 10 to 10:15 a.m. All job seekers are welcome. Admission is free. There will be open interviews with employers and the opportunity to talk to training providers.
For a list of employers and training providers, the office is on Facebook at PACareerLinkLawrenceCounty. Exhibitors need to contact Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator, at cchamberlain@wcjp.org to reserve a spot.
