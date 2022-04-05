Jews for Jesus missionary Stewart Weinisch will present “Two Sundays and a Friday” at 6 p.m. Friday at the Church of Genesis, 303 N. Cedar St.
This presentation relates Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday from the Jewish tradition with the Christian perspective.
The ministry of Jews for Jesus will be presented and an offering for the ministry will be received. The public is cordially invited to attend this special presentation.
