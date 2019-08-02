'Jeremy Troy' next on Red Barn schedule

Mischief and misunderstandings are on the menu when the Red Barn Players present the comedy “Here Lies Jeremy Troy” starting Aug. 9.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10, 15-17 and 22-24 at the Red Barn Theatre in Franklin Township, Beaver County.
The show centers on Jeremy Troy, a lawyer who is up for partnership, and his old college friend, Charlie Bickle, an artist who sponges off classmates when his paintings aren’t selling. When Bickle arrives for a “visit” and accidentally discovers that the law degree is fraudulent, Troy lets him move in on the same day that his boss is coming for dinner.
Troy’s wife, Kathryn, leaves in a fit of pique. Tina, a young model and aspiring actress hired by the painter, arrives to pose, but is offered double her usual fee to pretend to be Troy’s wife for the evening. All of which leads to a chaotic dinner-party in the Troy apartment.
Cast members for “Here Lies Jeremy Troy” are: Xander Boots of Ellwood City as Jeremy; John Brenner of North Sewickley Township as Charlie; Jessica Patterson-Galayda of Monaca as Kathryn; Chelsea Kikel of Aliquippa as Tina; and Larry Baker of Slippery Rock Township as Sven Ivorsen.
The show, written by Jack Sharkey, is directed by Mary Jane Tillia of Ellwood City.
Reservations for “Here Lies Jeremy Troy” can be made at www.redbarnplayers.com. Admission is $13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.