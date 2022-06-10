Jennifer Leigh’s Dance Gallery’s 2022 recital “Game Night!” takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“After a stressful two years of COVID-19 restrictions, our main goal when planning our show was to come up with an idea that would be fun and enjoyable for our students,” said Jennifer Grimes, owner and artistic director of the dance company. “What better way than with a family game night?
“Games help ground emotional concepts like fair play, how to deal with being attacked and understanding the difference between a friendly competition and the real world. They help us learn how to lose gracefully and, more importantly, how to win with grace. This is a valuable lesson we instill in our dancers that follows them throughout their lives.”
The recital kicks off with mystery favorite “Clue” as performed by the competitive level classes ages 11 to 18: Emeralds A, Taylor Anderson, Kelcey Avau, Brianna Bailey, Madalyn Gorgacz, Marlie Ioanilli, Madison King, Chloe Maalouf, Graecyn Pastore, Viviana Rocca, Marisa Saad, Aleigha Slagle, Sophia Tinstman and Danika Wagner; Emeralds B, Emma DeVivo, Rylee Glenn, Abigail Less, Mary Morelli, Halie Stoner and Aadyson Sumner; Diamonds, Carmella Bautti, Katelyn Cameron, Rylei Clark, Nevaeh Grimes, Mackenzie Hazi, Payton Lynch, Jackie Morrone, Emma Wilt and Ella Wittmann; Sapphires, Alina Carson, Alayna Garove, Addison Houston, Gia Joseph, Ava Meredith, Sadie Moses, Brooklyn Pastore, Shania Reighert, Ainsley Saad, Ava Sokoloski and Adrienne Wilt; and Rubies, Samantha Confer, Lily Crasilli, Ava Johns, Alexis McConahy, Addison McLaren-Lane, Addilyn Mitcheltree, Lily Nebel, Ava Popa and Mya Stoner.
The opener also includes performances by Amee Boughter as The Butler; Hannah Grippo as Mrs. Peacock; Sydney Kolas as Professor Plum; Ashleigh Rubis as Mrs. White; Madison Miller as Miss Scarlett; Chelsea Haybarger as Colonel Mustard; and Emily Ruggieri as Mr. Green.
Next up is “Monopoly,” which features the competitive level classes ages 6 to 10 with the: Sparkling Gems, Aria D’Angelo, Danika Dando, Sydney Flohr, Adalynn Reiter, Jenarosa Trott, Meadow Yemma and Paris Zarlingo; Shining Stars, Kenley Angelo, Johanna Gordon, Haivyn Macri, Haylee Mastropietro, Melita Presnar, Charlee Sidorchuk and Melanie Watterson; Glitzy Girls B, Theresa Bautti, Adalyn Cameron, Faith Drenning, Chandler Herman, Avani Mastrantuoni, Braxtyn Overton, Audrey Plyler, Sophia Popa and Lily Sokoloski; Glitzy Girls A, Adriana Bruno, Kaitlyn Cox, Kinley Ferraro, Aubrey Hardisky, Tessa Kissick, Alaina Smarrelli, Aubriana Torres and Harper Wilson; Jammin Jewels, Aubrey Fulton, Sophia Lombardo, Andrea McEwen, Fallon Mitchell, Frankie Mitcheltree, Caterina Pacchioni, Ava Robison, Raegan Stuble and Ava Wilson; Dazzlin Divas, Carli Amato, Melia Bruno, Lilliana Cain, Neelah Grimes, Abby Gruber, Zoey Harcar, Kayli Hardisky, Brooklyn Latcheran, Addison Sansone, Angelina Torres, Aubrey Wilt and Jillian Wittmann plus Kase Smith as Monopoly Man.
Next up is a tribute to game shows including “$20,000 Pyramid” with Sapphires Competitive Hip Hop featuring Alina Carson, Alayna Garove, Addison Houston, Marissa Jackson, Gia Joseph, Ava Meredith, Sadie Moses, Brooklyn Pastore, Shania Reighert, Ava Sokoloski and Adrienne Wilt. Next is “Deal or No Deal” featuring Diamonds Competitive Hip Hop with Carmella Bautti, Katelyn Cameron, Rylei Clark, Nevaeh Grimes, Mackenzie Hazi, Payton Lynch, Jackie Morrone, Emma Wilt and Ella Wittmann.
“Cops and Robbers” features tiny tots Giavanna Gennaro, Noelle Geramita, Lorelai Hill, Bella Kennedy, Paisley McDanel, Maeve Sumner, Riley Sumner and Mila Trinch. “Farmer In The Dell” performers are the Glitzy Girls A Competitive Jazz dancers Adriana Bruno, Kaitlyn Cox, Kinley Ferraro, Aubrey Hardisky, Tessa Kissick, Alaina Smarrelli, Aubriana Torres and Harper Wilson.
What’s “Game Night” without pizza delivery and father-daughter dances? First, ages 3-6 perform with their dads to “That’s Amore” featuring Justin and Lina Boros, Marco and Allegra Bulisco and Ava Canonge, Chuck and Danika Dando, DJ and Milana DiVieste, Richard and Jayde Duffy, Anthony and Noura Ferrese, Shane and Addison Kaufman, Gary, Bella and Lyham Kennedy, Mike and Jordyn Mastropietro, Seth and Adeline Plyler, Frank and Arianna Reino, Andrew and Quinn Richards, Tom and Vivienne Sabol, Corey and Lily Seyler, Cody and Mila Trinch, Connor and Raegan Trosky and Joe and Jenarosa Trott.
They are followed by fathers and daughters ages 11-18 who dance to “Mambo Italiano.” These performers include Bobby and Alexis Burnett, Kody and Lily Crasilli, Jeffrey and Nevaeh Grimes, Rich and Sophia Hoover, Brian and Abigail Less, Patrick and Addilyn Mitcheltree, Dan and Ava Popa, Ryan and Lily Nebel, Rick and Aleigha Slagle and graduating senior Mattison Chmielewski and her father, Matt.
The games continue with “Mancala” and a performance by the Petite Ballet including: Kenley Angelo, Aubrey Baxter, Adriana Bruno, Kinley Ferraro, Arabella Griffiths, Tessa Kissick, Haivyn Macri, Olivia Maiella, Haylee Mastropietro, Braxtyn Overton, Audrey Plyler, Charlee Sidorchuk, Alaina Smarrelli, Aubriana Torres, Ella Vickers, Nicolette Villani, Melanie Watterson and Harper Wilson. “Atari” with Glitzy Girls B Competitive Hip Hop features Theresa Bautti, Adalyn Cameron, Faith Drenning, Chandler Herman, Avani Mastrantuoni, Braxtyn Overton, Sophia Popa and Lily Sokoloski. Try your hand at “Texas Hold ‘Em” featuring the jazz/tap combo of Gracynn Guido, Taavia Jackson, Cagney McConnell, Teagan O’Linchy, Neena Petrella, Emelia Steele, Paisley Stoops, Marah Suszynski and Ella Tomon.
The first half ends with an NSYNC mix as the fathers and daughters ages 7-11 “Pop It!” featuring Matt and Kenley Angelo, Dominic and Carli Amato, Michael, Adriana and Melia Bruno, Chris and Lilliana Cain, Clinton and Aubrey Fulton, Jeffrey and Neelah Grimes, Brian and Abby Gruber, Jerry, Aubrey and Kayli Hardisky, Bill and Maci Houk, Gary and Lyllieana Kennedy, Devin and Haivyn Macri, Mike and Haylee Mastropietro, Patrick and Frankie Mitcheltree, Seth and Audrey Plyler, Chris and Melita Presnar, Mark and Addison Sansone, Marco and Sofia Sibeto, Ryan and Charlee Sidorchuk, Jon and Alaina Smarrelli, Brandon and Raegan Stuble and Dan Wilson and Kinley Ferraro. In addition to NSYNC featuring Danielle Bruno, Nevaeh Grimes, Hannah Grippo, Emily Ruggieri and Emma Wilt. The finale closes with the entire children’s department.
The games continue in the second half with “Chess” featuring intermediate/advanced pointe: Brianna Bailey, Lena Grossman, Marlie Ioanilli, Madison King, Chloe Maalouf, Viviana Rocca, Halie Stoner, Aadyson Sumner, Sophia Tinstman, Adrienne Wilt, Emma Wilt and Ella Wittmann. Play “Poker” with beginner/intermediate jazz performers Ally’Onna Calhoun, Izabel Difrischia, Maci Houk, Ava Joseph, Scarlett Metz, Paige Meyers, Hannah Tomon and Alasjia White.
The games continue with “Battleship” with the Musical Theater/Broadway Bound dancers Lucy Bednar, Lainey Brucker, Brooke Dougherty, Allison Geary, Emmelyn Geary, Rylee Glenn, Loren Gramsky, Maria Grossman, Aleah Hannon, Madison King, Mary Morelli, Anistyn Price, Shania Reighert, Reagan Shay, Aadyson Sumner and Maddie Welsh.
Senior solos are performed by Taylor Anderson, Marisa Saad, Mattison Chmielewski, Madalyn Gorgacz and Kelcey Avau.
The show closes with “Stop the Clock” and the Emeralds A Ballet featuring Taylor Anderson, Kelcey Avau, Brianna Bailey, Madalyn Gorgacz, Marlie Ioanilli, Madison King, Chloe Maalouf, Graecyn Pastore, Viviana Rocca, Marisa Saad, Aleigha Slagle, Sophia Tinstman and Danika Wagner and the finale featuring the older dancers’ department.
“We believe that dance training plants a seed in our students that helps them grow,” Grimes said. “It teaches them in many ways to be resilient, strong and able to commit to a purpose beyond themselves. During the past few years, we have seen this tenacity show its beautiful colors through our staff and students. We are extremely grateful for our JLDG dance community.”
Summer offerings include: Summer Dance Camp, July 11-14 including Fairy Garden Tiny Tots Camp, Encanto Kids Camp and Driven Dance Intensive. Jazz techniques will be offered most Wednesday evenings throughout the summer starting June 22. A hip hop and jazz workshop is offered July 22. Two-day contemporary workshop will be July 25 and 26 and a three-day ballet workshop will be offered Aug. 9-11. All of these must be pre-registered for by June 30 and are non-refundable.
For more details about the show or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.jenniferleighs.com/ or stop in at Jennifer Leigh’s Dance Gallery, 2710 Mercer Road. A limited number of tickets will also be available the day of the show at the Cathedral. For any additional information, email jenniferleighsdg@gmail.com or call (724) 657-2977.
