Jennifer Leigh’s Dance Gallery celebrates its 20-year anniversary by showcasing popular motion pictures with the theme “Let’s Go To The Movies.”
The annual recital, which features student dance performances to well-known onscreen music, takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“This 20-year milestone of JLDG commemorates so much more to me than just owning a business in our community,” said Jennifer Grimes, owner and artistic director of the dance company. “The joy and impact of reaching hundreds of children and their families, as well as adult students, is what means the most to me. So many of our students have called JLDG their second home and I’ve loved watching these students grow up through the years.”
The recital kicks off with “Annie,” with the popular movie’s song “Let’s Go To The Movies” featuring the Sapphires, Diamonds and Emeralds Competitive Jazz Teams as well as Daddy Warbucks, Grace and, of course, Annie. Other popular movies featured in the recital include “Flashdance,” “Beaches,” “Nine To Five,” “Footloose,” “Pretty Woman,” “Drumline,” “Tomb Raider,” “Rocky”, “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Forrest Gump” and “Black Panther,” among others.
Disney also takes center stage with songs from the movies “Aladdin,” “Beauty and The Beast.” “101 Dalmations,” “Hercules”, “The Parent Trap,” “Mary Poppins,” “Cinderella” and more.
Senior solos are performed by Mia Conti, Madi King and Zavier Rubante.
The show also features all of the competitive dance teams performing together in a full “Lion King” production with more than 100 students.
“I reflect on how grateful I am to have so many families, this year and throughout the past 20 years,” Grimes said. “It’s become so much more than a dance studio. It’s truly a studio family that has been there for each other through the happy and difficult times in their lives.”
New summer offerings include J’Adore Camp De Ballet, July 5-7, a Parisian Café-inspired ballet camp; A Summer Dance Cruise, July 10-12, for ages 5-10 that includes Come on and Conga Hip Hop; Little Mermaid Lyrical; Jamaican Me Crazy Jammin’ Jazz; and more, with students encouraged to dress to match the themes. There also are Driven Dance Intensive July 10-13 for ages 11-18; Weekly Jazz Technique; One Day Workshops; plus Tiny Tots Summer Classes July 18 and Aug. 9.
For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.jenniferleighs.com or stop in at Jennifer Leigh’s Dance Gallery, 2710 Mercer Road. A limited number of tickets will be available the day of the show at The Cathedral.
For any additional information, email jenniferleighsdg@gmail.com; call (724) 657-2977 or follow Jennifer Leigh’s Dance Gallery on Facebook or Instagram at @jenniferleighsdg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.