Jehovah’s Witnesses have released a new feature film about the prophet Daniel.
The film was made available in conjunction with the denomination’s virtual summer convention, which ended last weekend. The feature-length film is one of several video productions that were included in the meetings.
James and Lisa Letera of New Castle have attended conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses for more than 40 years, in the traditional venues of of large arenas and stadiums alongside thousands of other people. This year, they joined in from their living room as the annual in-person event went digital for the second time in as many years because of pandemic concerns.
“The convention is a highlight of each year,” James Letera said. “The feature films bring Bible accounts to life. They help us to see the physical and cultural environment of Bible times.”
Lisa Letera added, “You feel immersed in the narrative, see what the characters would have seen, feel what they would have felt.”
The films have replaced what once were live, volunteer stage reenactments of biblical accounts.
“These are compelling stories with incredible attention to detail,” said Richard O’Donell, a local representative of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “They combine high production values with faithfulness to the source material in the Bible.”
“Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith” illustrates the larger theme of the convention, which was “Powerful by Faith.” It was released in two parts, both of which are available at no charge for downloading or viewing online at https://www.jw.org/en/library/videos/daniel-lifetime-of-faith.
