JCPenney store in Hermitage spared

HERMITAGE — The ax fell Thursday for 154 JCPenney locations, but the retail chain’s Shenango Valley Mall location was spared.
As the retailer made efforts to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it plans to close as many as 242 stores, and released a partial list that includes the chain’s outlets in Butler, and at the Beaver Valley Mall and Monroeville Mall in Pennsylvania.
The chain has lost about 98 percent of its stock value in the last four years.
Ohio stores on the list include its two locations in Akron, and single sites in Ashtabula and East Liverpool.
JCPenney is the last anchor store at Shenango Valley Mall as Sears and Macy’s closed their mall outlets in 2017.
The company’s Shenango Valley Mall store reopened May 27 after being temporarily closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of its reopening protocols, the store has been providing separate entry and exit doors, and was blocked off from the rest of the mall, which was still closed at the time.
Management at the Shenango Valley Mall location said it could not comment on the closures and referred questions to corporate media relations.
However, a store manager previously said there was no expectation that it would be on the chain’s closure list.
The mall’s JCPenney is one of the corporation’s top-performing stores, the manager said last month.
JCPenney previously said it would close a total of 242 stores. The company didn’t indicate when it would announce the locations of the remaining 88 stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.