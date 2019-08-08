“Jaws” night will be celebrated tonight at the New Wilmington swimming pool at the borough park.
From 8:30 until about 10:30 p.m., pool manager Nancy Phillips will show the movie “Jaws” at the pool.
“Everyone can come in, sit on their rafts in the pool and watch the movie,” she said.
This is the first time this year pool hours will be extended, Phillips said. Generally the pool closes at 8 p.m.
“This is a way to show appreciation to the public for making this a great year for the pool,” she said.
Earlier in the day, Phillips said, pool participants may bring their noodle flotation devices from 4 to 8 p.m. for an extra $1.
“The extra $1 from Noodle Day will be contributed to Special Olympics,” she said.
Pool admission remains the same, Phillips said — $7 for general admission for those age 9 to 64; $5 for senior citizens and $2 for children.
“The community has been wonderful this year,” Phillips told borough council at its Monday night meeting. She said the summer season has included 52 children in a learn-to-swim program and water aerobics. She said she tried to hold an adult-learn-to-swim but when only two signed up, she canceled the class.
At the meeting, council agreed to extend the pool season by two weeks to Sept. 16. Usually, council was told, the pool closes on Labor Day.
Council also agreed to adjust the salary of one of the lifeguards when she takes over as head lifeguard at the pool.”
“My head guard is leaving to go back to school,” Phillips said. “When he leaves, his replacement will receive a promotion from $9 to $11 per hour while she works in that capacity.”
