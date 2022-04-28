Floyd Jackson was rubbing shoulders with a Hollywood star on Tuesday.
Jackson, a New Castle actor, appeared in a scene with Tom Hanks for the upcoming movie “A Man Called Otto.” Jackson said he was onset for seven hours for the film and plays a neighbor, even getting time to chat with the Academy Award winner.
It was the 32nd time on set for Jackson.
“A Man Called Otto,” distributed by Sony, is due out in theaters on Christmas. Filming has been done around the Pittsburgh area. The movie is a remake of the 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” which is based on the 2012 Fredrik Backman novel of a grumpy retiree becoming friends with his neighbors.
