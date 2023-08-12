New Castle actor Floyd Jackson is now eligible for the union.
Jackson said he’s eligible to join the Screen Actors Guild because of his performance in a principal role in a SAG-covered project, “Hot Topics.”
Elsewhere, he attended the red carpet premiere of “One Mic,” starring Fredro Starr of the rap group Onyx and directed by Corley White. Jackson had a speaking role as a security guard/doorman.
Jackson has been in 38 films since August 2014.
