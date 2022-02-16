New Castle actor Floyd Jackson is back on set.
Jackson was chosen for a role in the upcoming film “Christmas Angel,” which is filming in Columbiana, Ohio. Jackson was chosen from between 500 and 1,000 people for the movie about residents of a town who aren’t allowed to celebrate Christmas, and will portray one of the town folk. It’s Jackson’s 31st film credit.
The movie stars Karen Abercrombie, an Aliquippa native.
“Christmas Angel” will be distributed on the Pure Flix platform and other on-demand platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play and VuDU.
