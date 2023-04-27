A New Castle actor has a speaking role in another upcoming movie.
Floyd Jackson, who has performed in 36 films so far, has a role in “One Mic,” starring Fredro Starr from the rap group Onyx.
The movie’s first part was filmed last summer and director Corley White said he liked what Jackson brought to the set, Jackson said.
Jackson will also have a speaking role in the second part of the White-directed movie. The first part will be released on Tubi and BET this summer, while the second part will continue filming in the summer.
