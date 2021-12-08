New Castle actor Floyd Jackson was back in front of the camera this summer.
Jackson worked on the Amazon reboot of “A League of Their Own,” which filmed in the Pittsburgh area.
Recently, Jackson auditioned in front of an international scout who took notice of his talent that could be expanded into larger, speaking roles. He was also invited to Orlando, Florida, next summer to train more in acting and to meet producers and agents that are connected with the bigger films.
Jackson’s own faith-based directorial debut is due out in 2022. A trailer has already been released for that project.
