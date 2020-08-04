By Joshua Byers
CNHI News Service
INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced a “rebalancing” of the school’s return plan to reduce the number of students on campus, according to a release.
“We have thought long and hard about what is best for our students and their academic success while balancing our prioritization of the health and safety of the IUP family and our home communities,” President Michael Driscoll said.
When classes resume on Aug. 24, about one-third of the student population will be on campus.
The school has identified specific groups who are allowed to return, including new freshmen, students with special circumstances, graduate and international students and those in academic programs.
Anyone not in those groups is asked to refrain from returning to campus this semester.
Instead, students should use technology to access their courses.
These groups were chosen because of a number of reasons, ranging from necessary hours of instruction or a required face-to-face experience for graduation to freshmen needing to acclimate to the college experience in person.
The reason for this rebalancing is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
University officials are concerned about “projections for a continued upward trajectory of positive cases” in the community and state.
IUP has no reported or confirmed infections on the campus at this time.
“This rebalanced plan is designed to enhance the work we have already done to mitigate risk for our students, employees, and communities,” Driscoll said.
“We know that this new information is stressful, and we are doing everything we can to provide you with details related to your course schedule as quickly as possible.”
More information about the transition will be available throughout the week.
Additionally, IUP is rolling out a question-and-answer service, The Hawks Q&A Center, that offers live responses within 24 hours and the opportunity to submit questions via email.
It will be ready on Aug. 15.
The school’s reopening plan can be found online at www.iup.edu.
