It's your last chance: Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period ends Dec. 7

One of the most important Medicare must-knows for the month of December is that the Annual Enrollment Period ends on Dec. 7.
Your choices include going from Original Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient care) to an Advantage Plan, or vice versa. You can also switch from one Advantage Plan to another or from a standalone Part D prescription drug plan to a different one. If you take no action, you’ll automatically remain enrolled in your 2020 plan.
If you’re uncomfortable using the internet to search for plans, or don’t have internet access, APPRISE is there for you. APPRISE is Pennsylvania’s SHIP – State Health Insurance Assistance Program – that provides free, individual and unbiased assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their families on Medicare and Medicare-related issues. To locate your nearest APPRISE program, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Aging at: (800) 783-7067 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Medicare Rights Center offer a free consumer helpline, (800) 333-4114. You can browse plans on the Medicare Plan Finder, the official government website that posts stand-alone prescription drug and Medicare Advantage plan offerings. The plan finder now allows users to sort plans not only by premiums but for total costs, including premiums, deductibles, co-pays and coinsurance. Visit: www.medicare.gov.
GET YOUR FLU SHOT
Medicare Part B covers 100 percent of the costs of seasonal flu shots once a year during the fall or winter. The Part B deductible does not apply to this service, so Medicare covers the shot as long as you are eligible for and enrolled in Original Medicare and your provider accepts Medicare assignment.
Because Medicare Advantage plans must offer at least the same coverage as Original Medicare, your Medicare Advantage plan also covers flu shots once a flu season. Private health plans may not require that you get a referral to receive the flu shot, but they may require that you receive the shot within your plan’s network of providers.
SCHEDULE YOUR ANNUAL WELLNESS VISIT
If you’ve had Medicare longer than 12 months, you can still get a routine Yearly “Wellness” visit. This is a chance for you and your doctor or other health care provider to review your health and talk about what you can do to stay as healthy as you can. To help you figure out what can help you stay well, your clinician may ask you to answer a short questionnaire called a Health Risk Assessment, as part of this visit. Get a head start on your health for the upcoming year through your Medicare plan.
If you’ve had Medicare Part B for less than 12 months, you can get a “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit. This visit helps you and your doctor or other health care provider develop a personalized plan to prevent disease, improve your health, and help you stay well. When you make your appointment, let your doctor’s office know that you would like to schedule your “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit.
MEDICARE FREE PREVENTIVE SERVICES
Don’t forget about the myriad of preventive services available to you as a Medicare beneficiary. Many of these services are free and not subject to the Part B deductible such as diabetes screening, weight loss counseling, nutrition therapy services, smoking and tobacco use cessation. For more information about these and other important Medicare preventive services, visit https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/10110-Medicare-Preventive-Services.pdf
CHOOSE YOUR AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE ONLINE
You can now add Authorized Representatives to your account by completing an online version of the Medicare Authorization to Disclose personal Health Information form. You can find this form by clicking on the “My Account” tab on your MyMedicare.gov homepage. An Authorized Representative is a person you choose to help you with Medicare-related matters, such as: choosing a plan to participate in; gathering more information about your insurance plan/policies for research and decision-making purposes; handling claims and/or payments; and dealing with appeals.
Submitting your form online is the quickest way to choose your authorized representative. The information you submit online is real-time and can be accessed immediately on MyMedicare.gov. You also have the right to take back (“revoke”) your authorization at any time.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD
Starting in 2019, Medicare reinstated a window that use to exist before the ACA legislation discontinued it. This window, the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP), runs from January 1 to March 31. Specifically, it allows Medicare Advantage enrollees to make a one-time switch from their current Medicare Advantage Plan to a different Medicare Advantage plan. Alternatively, the MA OEP allows a beneficiary to switch from a Medicare Advantage plan to Original Medicare. At this point, they can also pick up a standalone plan if returning to Original Medicare. You cannot use this window to go from Original Medicare into a Medicare Advantage plan. It only applies to people already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan who wish to make a change.
Think of the MA OEP as your opt-out or escape clause. Instead of having to keep an Advantage plan you chose during the Annual Election Period (October 15 – December 7) for a full year, you can switch immediately plans as soon as January 1. Your new plan will become effective one month later.
Many circumstances may warrant the use of the MA OEP. You may come to realize the doctor you want to see is not in-network or your out-of-pocket costs are higher than expected. Whatever the reason, you now have an opportunity to do so without facing any penalties.
(If you have a Social Security question, Tom Margenau has the answer. Contact him at thomas.margenau@comcast.net.)
