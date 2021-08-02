It's all about the bacon

For the second year, the Lawrence County Fair is offering a bacon lovers contest for people to submit anything homemade that has to do with bacon.
It need not be edible.
Michonda Weber, owner of Weber Catering & Events, LLC initiated the Bacon Lovers Contest at the Lawrence County Fair in 2019. The contest attracted only three entries the inaugural year, and she hopes more people will join in the fun category this year.
The entry can be a food product or a non-edible craft.
“If you can crochet something that resembles a piece of bacon that could be the winning entry!” Weber said. “The entries don’t have to contain edible bacon. Anything goes here. We look forward to the ways these entrants might amaze us…..”
The contest rules are:
•The category is open to all ages. Only one entry is allowed per person.
•The entry must contain or be about bacon and can include anything from baked goods to crafts or artwork.
Check out the entry form details at www.lawrencecountyfair.com to be sure to get entries in on time.
