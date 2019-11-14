The first snow may have fallen, but Jeff Hall thinks it’s a perfect time for everyone to go “Barefoot in the Park.”
“I’ve always been a Neil Simon fan. His plays are very accessible to all audiences because they’re filled with everyday people,” said Hall who directs the New Castle Playhouse’s production of the playwright’s comedy, which opens tomorrow.
“It’s the approach Simon takes to a storyline,” the director continued. “There are no extraordinary, crazy characters, instead they’re just like the people we know. That means the audience is going to laugh with them and worry about them.”
“Barefoot” tells the story of “a young couple starting to realize what it means to live with each other,” Hall explained, noting the show is family friendly.
Simon’s newlywed couple, Paul and Corie Bratter, are a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and a free spirit who finds them an apartment that is too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After returning from their honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker with their neighbor Victor Velasco. Everything that can go wrong, does.
Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running “barefoot in the park” would be a start.
The Playhouse production features Brandon Donaldson as Paul Bratter, Diana Borowski as Corie Bratter, Rhonny Dam as Mother, Phillip L. Clark Jr. as Victor Velasco, Brady Flamino as TV repairman and Mark McConnell as delivery man.
“I’m fortunate to not only have great material, but a fantastic cast,” said Hall, a Beaver County resident who first directed “Barefoot” as a student at Thiel College. “Each one of them is more talented than the one before. They know how to handle Neil Simon and they do it very, very well.”
In fact, Hall said the biggest challenge he’s faced has been finding period-specific props for the show, which is set in the mid-1960s.
“We’re at that point where you’re just not finding that period in the thrift shops anymore,” he said. “We try for authenticity with the props, but sometimes you just have to make do.”
