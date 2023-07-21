There’s a new contest at the 2023 Lawrence County Fair — “It’s in the Bag.”
Devised by the home arts, traditions and sciences department of the fair, the new contest is similar to the “Bucket of Junk” competition. It’s in the Bag is designed is for crafters, sewers or anyone who wants to explore their creative side.
Entrants are supplied with a bag of items and tasked with making something creative and/or useful from them. Participants are encouraged to sew, crochet, knit, glue, hot-glue, paint or use any other “crafting” skill deemed worthy. Each bag contains the same items, although the color scheme may be different.
Those taking part may add an item or two if they feel it necessary, but they are encouraged to use every item in the bag. More points are earned for using every item. All items need not be visible.
Entries are judged on the number of items used, creativity, neatness and level of skill.
Entries must be turned in at the home arts, traditions and sciences building between 4 and 8 p.m. Aug. 9 or 10.
There is no age limit. If you have an 8-year-old “Martha Stewart” in your home, he or she is welcome to enter.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Because this is the inaugural year for this contest, the prizes will be more significant.
There is a $5 entry fee when a bag is picked up at the Lawrence County Fair office. Anyone interested in obtaining a bag should call the office at (724) 654-7745. The number of bags is limited, and they will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.