It's a date: Timing essential for sowing seeds

I am not the kind of guy who enjoys going to meetings. Maybe it comes from my childhood, when my mother dragged me to every Service Star Legion, American Legion, VFW and Gold Star Mothers meeting that she could find. I was always the only child there, and I was bored to death.
This past week, I did attend a very informative meeting at DON Services, about all of the gardens that are planned around the community. My hat is off to all those who are working on this. Since I’m old and no longer bend over or get down on my knees, it was decided that my job will be to keep you informed of these plantings.
While at the meeting, one gentleman spoke up about all the onions he has started, and he will soon be starting his tomato plants. I wish him the best of luck, but I felt it might be a little too early for that.
There are some advantages and disadvantages to starting your own flower and vegetable seeds.
One advantage is that you have a much wider variety of flowers and vegetables to choose from than you would at a garden center. Another advantage is that seeds are a lot cheaper than starter plants.
One disadvantage is that you have to have a space in your home to start the seeds. Either a south-facing window or florescent lights hanging 3 inches above the soil to start with. Bottom heat is also an extra you might need to try.
After the seeds have germinated, they will need to be transplanted to larger containers, which means more space is needed. You may have to give up the kitchen table for this.
When you get your seeds, it should tell you on the pack when to plant them. I am going to list some suggested sowing times, but you do what you want. I promise not to say, “I told you so!”
First on the list are the onions, which can be started on Feb. 7. Parsley, leeks, violas and pansies can be sown on Feb. 21. Celery, which I strongly feel should be banned from the planet, can be started inside on the last day of February. Since this is leap year, you have an extra day to do this.
The March plantings start with the March 6 date, which include cabbage, kale and kohlrabi. On March 13, you may sow your impatiens seeds in trays.
On March 20 the following seeds may be started: broccoli, beets, cauliflower, lettuce and mustard.
The last March planting should be on the 27th, which includes peppers and tomatoes. I may disagree with starting the tomatoes this early, but I’ll keep my big mouth shut.
When April finally rolls around, you can start your wonderful eggplants on April 3 and the following week, on April 10, your basil and marigolds. Cucumbers, melons, squash and zinnias should all be sown on April 24.
There are some seeds that should be directly sown in the garden, and not started indoors. April 3 for peas and spinach, April 17 for parsnips and radishes and, of course, April 24 for turnips.
I failed to mention that there was a delicious luncheon served at the meeting. I had the honor of sitting right next to the new New Castle Mayor, Chris Frye. I casually asked him, “When do you want to hear all of my complaints?”
I only had time to tell him one, and I’m probably one of the few people who ever noticed this. The street sign at the bottom of State Street hill says “Willard” on one side, and “Wilrad” on the other. The next time you go to Walmart, be sure to check that out, so that I’m not the only picky person in town.
Make your space a green space.
