Burns & Burns Associates, Inc., a member of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber, is celebrating 80 years of providing insurance services to clients.
An open house celebration is set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the company’s New Wilmington branch, located at 4025 Wilmington Road, New Wilmington.
Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. is a family-owned, full-service insurance agency, providing a full range of integrated insurance services, including personal and commercial insurance, life, health and a full range of surety bonding.
Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. was established in 1939 as the Burns Agency in Clarion County. The firm was incorporated in 1963 and has grown to be one of the larger regional insurance brokerages in Pennsylvania with more than 60 employees. The firm has nine locations across the state with offices in the cities of Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta and Warren.
To learn more about Burns & Burns Associates, Inc., call (724) 622-3366. To learn more about the Lawrence County Regional Chamber or to inquire about membership, call (724) 658-1488.
