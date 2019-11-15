Installation set for First Presby pastor

The Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick will be formally installed as the 23rd pastor of First Presbyterian Church in a service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the downtown church.
A heavy appetizer meal and time for photographs will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
The celebration includes area pastors from the Shenango and Pittsburgh presbyteries, local political and community leaders, family members, friends and congregants.
A native of Zelienople, Ghering-Burick began her service at the church in August. She previously served at churches in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
A graduate of Carlow College and the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, she is married to New Castle native Daniel Burick.
