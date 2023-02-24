Mohawk Elementary students were the big winners when library media specialist Tara Garczewski spearheaded a “Book Blast’.”
The fundraiser, sponsored by Books Are Fun, partners with schools, principals, librarians and their communities to get personal books into the hands of students. Donors, the company’s website says, can contribute to this fundraiser and very quickly make a helpful impact on students’ growing literacy.
At Mohawk, students, parents and the community were engaged in the program in November, and raised over $25,000 dollars worth of books.
“Students were awarded prizes that participated in the program,” Garczewski explained. “But the largest prize was the book delivery that the school received after Christmas. These books were given to the students to take home to keep in their home libraries.”
The remainder of the money raised was used to give each homeroom teacher in grades K-5 a collection of grade-appropriate books to keep in their classroom.
“Even if a student did not participate, they were still awarded a book to keep,” Garczewski said. “That was important to me when looking for book raisers.
“I wanted to show the school my love of reading and gift the teachers with a set of books.”
