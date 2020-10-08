The Alpha Omega Center is inviting anyone who experienced infant loss through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death to an event on Oct. 15.
The Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First United Brethren Church at 1900 Eastbrook Road in New Castle. To register, call (724) 406-0673 or email clientservices@alphaomegacenter.org.
