Scottie 3’s and Pre-K
Virtual 3’s and Pre-K did springtime scavenger hunts, science experiments and learned about Recycling/Earth Day in April. In Theo Papazekos virtual classes, students did a collaboration with Westminster College students. The college students were working on a project where they put together a package of goodies and materials for the students to learn about growing food from seeds and then using that food to complete recipes! The students grew lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and herbs. The recipes included healthy snacks to make at home with easy ingredients (celery, raisins, etc.) In the package, there was a book that goes with the theme, reading/comprehension activities, and some healthy snacks to eat with story time.
Kindergarten
The students of Amy Booth, Roberta Minenok and Kristie Ross decorated the front hallway display case for the month of April.
Kindergarten students learned how to write a report, The students gathered information from books, the computer and teachers. Then, they helped the teacher write the information in a report. Students learned that a combine harvester cuts the wheat that is used to make flour for bread. They learned a lot about how people get food from plants.
Kindergartners learned to recognize 3D shapes and how to draw them.
Virtual kindergarten students did similar springtime experiments and challenges with extensions that pushed their critical thinking a little more. Kindergarteners also learned about measuring length and height so the students did activities to extend the skills into the real world around them with items they found.
First Grade
First graders of Haleigh Davisson, Amy Ryan and Maria Thomas fluttered into spring by growing butterflies. The first graders had a hands-on opportunity to learn about the concepts of the life cycle and metamorphosis in nature. Students cared for, fed and observed the caterpillars as they evolved into butterflies over the course of a three-week period. During the process, students read both fiction and nonfiction stories about butterflies, created crafts, and finally, released them on the playground. This activity will led the students into their insect unit in May.
Virtual first grade students have done similar springtime experiments and challenges with extension activities to dive deeper into the skills and topics. First graders collected items to recycle and reuse into an invention/creation. They also collected leaves from their yard and looked at online pictures to decipher what kind of leaf it is by looking at the shape, size, and other details.
Second Grade
Students of Kati Colteryahn, Brandy Criss and Jen D’Angelo invited field experience students from Westminster College into their classrooms. During their time in the classroom, they focused on creating fun memories while learning. They focused on projects emphasizing the importance of Earth Day. The students analyzed articles about the importance of keeping our Earth clean, healthy and creating Earth mascots. The students were involved in a writer’s workshop that had a discussion about the Loch Ness Monster which is a topic hinted in our reading story, “The Mysterious Tadpole.” The students sharpened their math skills with games, such as “Around the World.” Also, the students practiced spelling words by playing SPARKLE and writing their words in shaving cream.
Third Grade
The students of Ryan Ciavarino, Jessica Donnelly and Kylene Gordon prepared for the upcoming math and reading PSSAs. The students had fun ways to study test strategies and content such as playing Kahoot to review grammar and math problems. Additionally, students enjoyed using IXL and working on both language arts and math content to give them a break from the coach books.
In eeading, students were reading chapter books and conducting novel studies. This was a great break from the reading book and allowed students to work as a class to discover answers, learn new vocabulary words and recall events that happened in the story.
In science, students started the Earth day project and worked in Simple Solutions Science workbooks. The Simple Solutions Science book allows for students to learn and review materials learned in previous years while learning about new topics in a fun way. For Earth day, students created a Lap Book focusing on how they can help use the three R’s in their everyday life. Students expanded their knowledge on reducing, reusing and recycling. They also collaborated on how they use the three R’s at school and at home.
Fourth Grade
During April students of Lisa Antuono, Kelly Cypher and Saesan Mollenkopf learned about energy and electricity. To facilitate this, each student received his or her own circuits kit and Circuit Notebook to use. Using the Engineering Design Process, the students learned about simple, open, closed, series and parallel circuits. As an enrichment activity, students also got to add various things to their circuits such as alarms and fans. The kids enjoyed learning about these concepts in a hands-on way. They liked the problem solving aspects as well. Also, as a part of this unit, students applied concepts of friction to race cars and race car tracks. They were very engaged in discovering the effect different surfaces (different amounts of friction) had on a race car’s speed and distance traveled down a track.
Fifth Grade
During April in fifth grade math, the students in Danielle Pruitt’s class spent quite a bit of time reviewing for the upcoming PSSA math test. Although reviewing several math skills during a short period of time can be very tedious, it is also very helpful to go back and revisit the things some students may not have mastered the first time around. By fifth grade, the students know that they kick it into high gear this time of the year, but they look forward to fun projects and activities when testing is over.
Megan Fuchs’ students participated in our Chemical Reaction Unit. Students were to find out if magic potions are real by testing liquids to see which ones would clean the tarnish off a penny. Next, they were to discuss whether they could transform something worthless into gold. During this activity, The King’s Sword, students used the vinegar, salt and penny solution that they created in Lesson 1 to copper plate a steel nail. The students then created a conceptual model of how particles from the pennies are the same ones that eventually coated the nail in copper. Then, the students were introduced to acids. In this activity, Acid Test, students discovered two ways to detect acids: they will use baking soda, which fizzes when mixed with acids, or a special liquid that changes color when mixed with acids. The students used tonse methods to identify common foods that are acidic.
In Lesson 4, students discussed how fireworks, rubber and silly putty all have something in common. The lesson developed the idea that chemical reactions create new materials that have useful and interesting properties. The Great Goo Experiment was a two-part activity. In Part 1, students experimented by combining different substances and watching for reactions. In Part 2, students mixed glue and borax solution in clear plastic bags to observe the reaction, which created, “Mystery Goo.” The last lesson explained why some things explode. In this lesson, students investigated and modeled how gases cause explosions. In the activity, Bag of Bubbles, students experimented by combining baking soda and vinegar inside a sealed bag and observing how the gas bubble sauce in the bag starts to inflate — and sometimes pop!
Seventeen fifth-grade ELA students in Natalee Prestopine’s class chose to participate in the “Virtual Reading Festival” hosted by Mohawk. Students were assigned six books to read on Epic, a free online library, introduced to the students through Cindey Eckert. All the books are related to an Earth and nature theme. Once completed, students took an EPIC quiz to show their knowledge of the book content. In May, students who completed the assigned readings will attend a virtual event in the STEM lab. Students will have a virtual live presentation with award-winning author Kate Messner, author of the book, “The Brilliant Deep: Rebuilding the World’s Coral Reefs.” Students from surrounding county schools will complete in online games and google activities about the books. Each participant will receive a string bag with a festival T-shirt, prizes, and goodies.
STEAM
During April, Cindey Eckert said, the STEM lab was “Egg”stra busy this month!
The kindergarten classes were able to design a contraption to try to keep an egg from breaking. The students used a variety of materials and then sent their hard boiled eggs on their way down a 10-foot chute to test them out.
First graders were busy learning about bugs. After they welcomed their new caterpillar friends to the STEM lab, the students became busy learning about bugs. The first graders were introduced to bugs through a variety of books and websites. After that, they took it on themselves to design and create 3D bugs using pipe cleaners, play dough and eyes. They then had to create the bug in their home environment.
The second and third graders were able to try their hands at paper mache. The students used balloons and paper to glue and design a new egg. Once their plans were in place, they used the paper mache materials to construct their egg. Once dried, they decorated and designed their eggs.
The fourth grade students in Novel Engineering explored another donation made by the Union Area Academic Advocates this year, the program, FABMAKER. Fabmaker allows the students to design and create 2D, 3D and pop-up items using the program and paper. The students worked on designing houses. They included all their favorites and essentials to their homes. Once they completed their 2D designs, they each created a 3D house and our fourth grade city will come to life.
The fifth grade students used the two new 3D printers purchased from the Union Area Academic Advocates. The UAAA kindly purchased two new Makerbot 3D printers for the STEM lab. The students used their coding skills and Tinkercad to program and print individual nameplates. They designed the base then each individual letter for their name.
Art
K-1 students worked with clay using basic construction methods and slowly adding in various tools to build foundational knowledge of 3D design and construction.
Second and third grades learned about different color families. These color families are focused on color temperature.
In tandem with the color families, they learned all about different landscape structure. Combining these two areas are conducive to some super surreal environments.
Fourth and fifth grades worked on complementary and analogous color relationships. Using these color relationships, students created color scales and made patterns that led us to printmaking project, where students used an amalgamation of handmade stamps to layer and create their own dynamic compositions using pattern and color theory.
Wellness
The students in grades K to 5 finished a unit in basketball to correspond with the NCAA March Madness Tournament, according to Jean Hervatine. This year, they finished the unit by participating in a skill challenge, the same skill challenge as the NBA skill challenge that was broadcasted on TV.
The students finished the month with the theme Jumping into Spring and Wellness. Students in grades 3 to 5 started a jump rope unit. Grade 4 learned the basics of healthy eating with the “Eating A Rainbow” activity. This activity promotes eating 5 or more fruits or vegetables daily. Grade 5 learned about the 5-2-1-0 fitness wellness plan. This plan led students into a healthy lifestyle by eating 5 fruits and vegetables daily, 2 hours or less of screen time, 1 hour of physical activity a day and zero sugary drinks.
