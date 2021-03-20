UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
•Scottie 3’s and Pre-K: Theo Papazekos commented, along with kindergarten and first grade, these students have been getting different science experiments to test. They had ice challenges like seeing what happens to different water when it is frozen: salt water, baking soda water, vinegar water, etc. The students also tested different kitchen materials (cola, vinegar, ketchup, lemon juice) to see what would clean coins the best. The last challenge was to fill a plastic baggie with water and see how many pencils they could slide all the way through. This taught about polymers and how the stretchy materials stays wrapped around the pencil to prevent leaks.
•Kindergarten: The students in the classrooms of Amy Booth, Roberta Minenok and Kristie Ross are starting to read. In reading, the children began the month with a short review of some letters and high frequency words. The learning continues quickly with letters Oo, Xx, Jj, Ee, Hh, and Kk. New High Frequency words continue to be learned six at a time. Math takes a new turn from the numbers. Students will be learning both two-dimensional and three-dimensional shapes. The students will enjoy the change from numbers and counting and like the fancy names of the three-dimensional shapes. Theo Papazekos commented the Virtual Kindergarten are learning sight words and practicing reading skills on their own with new stories. In Math, the students are learning 3-dimensional shapes and finding those shapes around their homes. With the weather warming up, the students have outdoor challenges and they are enjoying nature as well as finding things for show and tell.
•First grade: The classrooms of Haleigh Davisson, Amy Ryan and Maria Thomas have been busy making St. Patrick’s Day crafts and writing activities. Students made one for the showcase that encourages kindness ...”Be a Rainbow in Someone Else’s Cloud”. The children made leprechaun (a picture of their own face was attached in place of the leprechaun’s) with a writing prompt on the pot of gold that reads, “I can make someone happy by ...” Some of their responses included: giving them a hug, smiling at them, saying kind words to them, asking them to the playground, and having a play date with them. The students this year seem especially excited about trapping the leprechaun. So, to encourage their imaginations and to bring some added fun to our day, the students are creating leprechaun traps. Students are super excited to make these to see if they can catch him. They are even discussing amongst themselves what they will do if they actually catch him. The teachers do have some tricks up their sleeves as they are planning on having someone “mess up the room’” and leave little prizes for the kids with a note that says, “Hi, First Grade! You couldn’t catch me this year, but since you’ve been Good as Gold, I’ve left you some great prizes! Keep Sham-Rocking in First Grade!” In Virtual first grade with Theo Papazekos, to go along with their story, Amazing Animals, each student picked an animal from the story and their favorite animal that wasn’t included. Their challenge is to find new facts about their animals and the students will share them together during a Google meet.
•Second grade: The students the classrooms of Kati Colteryahn, Brandy Criss and Jen D’Angelo are learning to tell time, count money and measure by inches and feet. In Language Arts, the students grow as readers and learn new things every day. Here are a few things the students are working on; alphabetical order, subjects/predicates, sequence of events, compare/contrast, using a glossary, multiple meaning words, opinion writing and idioms, etc. The students have started learning how to write in cursive handwriting. They are excited to learn how to write their full names in cursive.
•Third grade: The classrooms of Ryan Ciavarino, Jessica Donnelly and Kylene Gordon are preparing for the upcoming PSSA testing. The kids are working on reading texts from various genres where they will monitor their understanding and find text evidence to support comprehension. Third graders will focus on fractions, geometry, and area and perimeter in math. During a part of our ELA time, students are exploring novel studies with various chapter books to further sharpen their reading skills. Third graders are using an education assessment website called Kahoot to review key language arts concepts and skills including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, theme, main idea, character traits, and more. This is a fun interactive way to review third grade concepts with technology. Students completed culminating fractions as a St. Patrick’s Day activity using a bag of Lucky Charm marshmallows. They sorted, counted, and wrote fractions for each shape of Lucky Charms. The data will be recorded into a frequency table, and students will compare their fractions focusing on greater than and less than comparisons and symbols. In science, third grade did a STEAM leprechaun trap project. Students had the opportunity to design and create traps before St. Patrick’s Day, hoping to catch a few leprechauns and maybe even a couple gold pieces, too.
•Fourth grade: Students in Lisa Antuono, Kelly Cypher and Saesan Mollenkopf’s classrooms have been studying the continents. The students are drawing and labeling the oceans and countries. The fourth graders will be picking a country from one continent and writing a research report on it.
•Fifth grade: During March, the students in Danielle Pruitt’s class learned how to convert customary and metric units of measure. When we learned customary units of capacity (fluid ounces, cups, pints, quarts, and gallons), the students created their very own “Super Gallon Man/Woman”. This was a fun craft/activity for the students, and it also provided a great visual to represent the relationship between these specific units of measure. Megan Fuchs added that students are working on the Watery Planet Unit. In Anchor Phenomenon, students talked about the interactions between the Earth’s spheres, and modeling. The goal is to figure out what caused the Dust Bowl Disaster. This led to the next lesson, “Hydrosphere and the Roles of Water.” In the activity, Map the World’s Water, students counted squares on maps and recorded the amount of fresh, frozen and salt water found in their assigned area of the world. Then calculated the graph to see how much fresh water, frozen fresh water, and salt water are present on the planet. The next lesson students constructed explanations about a surprising phenomenon, the existence of underground water. In the first activity, students played a game in which they had to obtain and combine information about groundwater in order to select the best site to build a town. They evaluated the features of the landscape, plants in the area, and clues from the soil and then decided where to dig a well. Then, the students developed a model to explain how water cycles from the Earth’s surface to the atmosphere and back again. In this activity, Make It Rain, students created simple models of the ocean and sky to see how these two systems interact. Students compared how the temperature of the ocean and the temperature of the sky affect evaporation and condensation. The last lesson had students examine the causes of flooding using the real-world example of Hurricane Katrina. In this activity, Save Beachtown, students will propose plans to prevent flooding and save historic buildings in a coastal town-all while staying within budget. ELA students in Natalee Prestopine’s class are continuing on their literary journey about the American Revolution. Students will read the book: “I Survived The American Revolution of 1776” by favorite author of the “I Survived” Scholastic series, Lauren Tarshis. Next, they will take a virtual field trip with author, Lauren Tarshis, titled, “Beyond the Battlefield” to the American Revolution Museum in Philadelphia. To prep for the upcoming PSSA’s, students will be practicing their writing skills, working on Text Dependent Analysis while comparing the life and Revolutionary War contributions of two teens, Joseph Plumb Martin and Sybil Ludington. Students will compare Sybil Ludington’s night time ride to that of Paul Revere’s, as they read a part of the famous poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. In addition, students will review important ELA skills in their PSSA Coach books.
•Art: Miss Butler reports that kindergarten students are working on all things LINE (pattern, thick/thin, up/down, over/under, wavy, zigzag, straight, curvy, short/long) Line is their very first Element of Art. In addition to their exploration of Line, the students are mastering primary and secondary color schemes. First- and second-grade are both going to be working on a lesson, “organic assemble”. To start, students discuss the difference between manmade and organic objects; from there they will learn the history of assemblage in both the context of art and of nature. Third-grade students are learning about collaboration and printmaking. Each student designed a stamp and will continue to alter the stamp throughout the coming weeks in order to keep a record of the mark making and expand their knowledge of how visual dialogue tells a story. Fourth and fifth-grade students are working on the art of drafting. These “architects in training” are learning how to use new tools in order to design a building that embodies either symmetrical, asymmetrical, or radial symmetry.
•Wellness: Jean Hervatine added that the kindergarten, first- and second-graders have been working hard on activities to help them move or locomotor skills while utilizing 2021 strategies to combat COVID. Activities will be transitioning to learning to strike a ball with a racket. Students in grades three to five have been learning individual skills in deck hockey. They are now ready to play in a game. Third graders will be playing polo ball. This is a safer way to learn for a beginner player. Students in grades four and five will be using traditional hockey equipment and playing a game utilizing 2021 safety strategies.
