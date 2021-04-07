•Rising Out of the Darkness of COVID-19” will be presented from 7 to 8:30. p.m. Friday at the former Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington St.
•It will feature a message from the Rev. Randy Crum, drama and worship and praise music.
•A free-will offering will be taken to defray event expenses.
•CDC requirements regarding masks and social distancing will be observed.
•For more information, call (724) 730-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.