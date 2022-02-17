The New Castle Playhouse will present “Move Over Mrs. Markham” Feb. 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27 in the Annex Theater, 202 E. Long Ave.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets or more information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
Adult patrons are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result from a test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the performance. Masks are required in shared areas of the theater.
