•Papa Gelateria’s second location is located at 141 S. Market St. in New Wilmington.
•It will open its doors for the first time at 7 a.m. Saturday. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
•Take-out and sit-down service is available, with limited seating planned for both inside the shop and on the sidewalk in front of it. Online ordering also is available.
•For more information, visit papagelateria.com or facebook.com/papagelateria
