The New Castle Playhouse will present Neil Simon's comedy "Fools" Oct. 1-3 and 7-10 at the theater, 202 E. Long Ave.
Tickets are available by calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or visiting newcastleplayhouse.org. Due to COVID protocols and the need to plan for social distancing, no tickets will be sold at the door.
All audience members are required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result from a COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. This includes children under 12, who must have a negative COVID test.
Masks are required for all patrons in common areas including the lobby, aisles and restrooms. When seated, those who are fully vaccinated have the option of removing their masks.
For more information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org.
