"Cruising Steady: The Music & Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson" comes to Westminster College's Orr Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. May 5 as part of the Celebrity Series.
Starring Patrice Covington from "The Color Purple" and Jesse Nager from "Motown: The Musical," the show explores the friendship and music careers of Franklin and Robinson as told by Covington and Nager.
This show is sponsored by Giant Eagle. To reserve tickets, call the Celebrity Series Box Office at (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
