If you’re going...

Straight No Chaser brings its “Back in the High Life” tour to Westminster College’s Orr Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 26.
Tickets are $65-$45 and are available by calling (724) 946-7354 or visiting westminster.edu/about/community/celebrity-series.
As of March 12, masks are optional for patrons and there are no vaccine or testing requirements. However, patrons should check westminster.edu/celebritycovid before attending performances for any policy updates as masking requirements are based on local positivity rates.
