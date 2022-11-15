The 2022 Trees of Christmas event will take place Noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 18-20 and Nov. 25-27 at the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, 639 Terrace St., Meadville.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for students/children. Cash or check strongly preferred for admission tickets.
There is a boutique gift shop at the conclusion of the tour, which does have credit card capabilities.
