I've always wanted to go to Menards Home Improvement store in Warren, Ohio, but I never made it there until last week.
I was looking for a plastic washer kit for our toilet seat, but could not find one in New Castle, so off I went to try Menards. They had the kit I wanted.
While heading to the check out, I saw a display of tulip bulbs. The sign said 14 bulbs for $2.95. I thought that was a great deal, plus my very generous wife said she would pay for them, so I bought two packages.
I have grown thousands of tulips in pots over my lifetime, but never really got in to growing them in my own landscape. I was so excited! After planting them, I thought perhaps if I'm ever in the Warren area again, I will get some more. Sure enough, I was there, and bought three more packages, but they had raised the price to $3.49 for 14 bulbs, probably because of COVID-related complications. This time, I had to pay.
There are several kinds of tulip bulbs to plant, and I'm sure the ones I got are not on the top of the best tulip bulbs list. In fact, there was no variety listed, but the picture was pretty.
The biggest customers for tulips are the florist shops. For this reason, breeders have been focusing on growing larger tulip flowers, which may only grow for one season and not come back the next year. If you want them to return in your landscape, try the Darwin hybrid varieties, or look for the words "species tulips," "naturalizing" or "perennial tulips." The flowers are not as big, but they do return for several years.
Most tulip directions say to plant the tulip bulb, pointy side up, 6 inches deep in well-drained soil. The big shots say they should be planted 8 to 10 inches deep, so dig as deep as you can.
There is something that I did at the greenhouse that most "how to" sites don't mention. You always place the flat side of the bulb against the pot, because that is the direction that the first leaf will face. If you put the fat side against the pot, the first leaf will grow towards the center. For a neat look, place the flat side out. I guarantee, not one person will notice this when they view your tulip beds, so you may have to mention that to them. You can tell them that you learned that from me. They will be in awe.
After planting the bulbs, you'll probably go back into the house and rest until next spring, but the tulips don't. They start sending out roots right away. Therefore, they need a drink to help them along the way. You know how you need a beverage while rooting for the Steelers? Tulips are the same way when they're rooting. Water them after planting. The rain and snow should be sufficient enough to do the job after that, unless we have a very dry spell.
Tulips have all the food that they need in their bulb. There is no need to fertilize at planting, but I did. My old neighbor Mike No. 1 gave me a bag of 0-20-0 super-phosphate fertilizer to remember him by before he left, so I threw a little of that in the hole. I think it was a 100-pound bag of fertilizer. I will most likely have enough of it left over to fertilize my grave from bottom to top.
In the spring, after your tulips bloom, you can remove the flower, but leave the foliage on the plant until it turns brown and dies naturally.
I haven't heard much from Mike No. 1 since he moved to Texas. I got a phone call the other day, and it was Mike. He asked me what I was doing? I told him I was getting up from the breakfast table. Being polite, I asked him what he was doing? He said, "Sitting in your driveway."
He'll never change.
Make your space a green space.
