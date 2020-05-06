Ever since she was a child, Brianne Keyser Nerti expected to become a nurse.

What she never imagined was that she’d be helping to oversee three intensive care units dedicated to a disease that didn’t yet exist.

Today, though, that’s just where she’s at.

Less than five years into her nursing career, the 2012 Shenango High School graduate was promoted in November to the position of assistant nurse manager at Mercy Health System’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Now, she and her supervisor, Mary Beth Crozier, have taken charge of a trio of ICUs dedicated to COVID-19 patents in an area that has the seventh-most cases among Ohio’s 88 counties.

“It’s always been a very critical area to work in,” said Keyser Nerti, who has spent all of her career in intensive care. “We always have a high acuity of patients, but recently, with Mahoning County being hit so hard, our units here in Youngstown became the COVID floor.

“It’s been very challenging, but very refreshing to see how everybody works together amongst the challenges we’re facing. It makes me proud to be a nurse. People could easily say, ‘No, I’m not going to do this, it’s not safe for my family,’ but instead, everybody has stepped up to help save these patients and make a difference.”

Keyser Nerti has paid the price for such commitment in time spent with her family. Although she does go home each night to her husband, New Castle High graduate Vinny Nerti, she’s remained isolated from others.

“I have not been able to see my family for six weeks,” she said. “Every Sunday, we have Sunday dinner at my grandparents’ house and eat macaroni, and I haven’t been there since the beginning of March.

“I think that’s the hardest part that I’ve seen so far, is families not being able to visit their loved ones in the hospital. These patients are by themselves, and only have the nurses and staff here to comfort them. When I go home at night, I try to relax and disconnect from the hospital, just for my own mental health. It’s hard to bring that home when I get to see my husband and know that there are husbands and wives who can’t see each other.”

Keyser Nerti followed up her associate degree in nursing by earning a bachelor’s degree in 2016. She’s now enrolled at Ohio University for nurse leadership.

That’s a quality, Crozier said, that she possesses in abundance.

“I knew if she called me, there was a reason to be called,” Crozier said. “Some people would just say, ‘we’re busy, we’re busy.’ I knew Bri took care of it, everything was in good hands, and if that call came from her, I was out of bed and coming in because there was a need for it.”

Crozier spotted those qualities in Keyser Nerti early on.

“She did an early program, fresh out of college, that was like a nurse externship or preceptorship in medical intensive,” Crozier said.

“Even then, she was very respectful, very attentive and had a great work ethic. She took the hearts and the confidence of a lot of us who have a lot of longevity in our unit.

“She basically has exceeded all my expectations. She’s more of an old soul. If you compare her to the people who are her age, she’s definitely mature beyond her chronological years.”

Keyser Nerti’s path to nursing began in her childhood years, when she felt responsible for helping to care for her younger brothers. When one of them got sick and spent time in the hospital, her career path was sealed.

“I saw how the nurses took care of him,” she said, “so I knew it was something I wanted to do one day.”

If her ability to encourage patients seems to come naturally, perhaps part of it is due to her time spent in cheerleading at Shenango.

Not only was she a member of the squad as a teen, but she also served as varsity cheerleader coach from 2017 until last fall’s promotion and its additional responsibilities led her to step down.

Apparently, though, she taught her young charges well, as they continue to cheer her on.

“I was heartbroken,” Keyser Nerti said of having to give up coaching. “When I informed my athletes I was leaving, I never expected the acknowledgement that I received. COVID-19 hit almost a week after our last game together. The encouraging notes, cards, messages, even care packages from my cheer family and community at home has been nothing short of overwhelming.”

Between the support of her husband and her hometown, she is able to tackle the daunting tasks that await her at work each day.

But don’t call her a hero.

“I am not a hero,” she said. “I am resilient because the town that I am from made me that way. Thank you to our essential workers, local first responders, fellow health care team members, educators and those doing their part by staying home.

“We will get through this the way that we always do — together.”

