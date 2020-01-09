Ice fishing isn’t for everyone, but for many the call of the ice is irresistible.
The sport offers a number of advantages: It can be affordable, relatively easy, social and, of course, for anyone interested in fishing this time of year, it’s the only game in town.
“Ice fishing is a great, inexpensive way to get outdoors in the winter and can produce both large numbers of fish and larger individual fish,” said Andy Shiels, PFBC deputy director for Field Operations.
And while conditions aren’t right yet, ice fishing season will soon be here in many parts of the state.The first thing an angler will need is a Pennsylvania fishing license.
Once the angler decides to head onto the ice, warm clothing, preferably windproof and waterproof, is also a necessity.
It’s important to remember to check the ice before heading out onto the water. Drill a hole every so often and look for at least 3 inches of clear ice. Stay away from aerators, docks and branches, or any other structures breaking through the ice.
Once you get to a spot on the ice, protection from the wind is key.
Some anglers prefer a shanty, which can either be homemade with scrap wood, a pair of old skis and a tarp, or it can be purchased at a higher cost.
The basic tools are an auger for cutting a hole to fish, a small ice-fishing pole with light line, a seat and a slush scoop to keep the hole clear of ice chunks and slush.
And don’t forget the proper jigs and/or bait.
For fishing for panfish, such as crappie, bluegill, sunfish and perch, most anglers prefer a small lead ice jig with a waxworm or maggot. Nightcrawlers and mealworms also work well. It’s also a good idea to put a little flash on the jig to attract the fish. For larger fish, such as northern pike, walleye and muskie, try minnows and shiners, or sonar jigs.
And with all that planning and preparation, fishing for several hours on a frozen surface can end up with nothing to show for it — at least in terms of fish. For many, just getting outdoors during the winter months is all that’s needed.
“It can be an escape for anglers seeking peace and quiet, or it can turn into a real social event,” Shiels said. “Often, friends and family will gather in groups to ice fish, tell stories and eat food in a tailgate-type setting.”
